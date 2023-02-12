RR/BAYC Files an Opposition Notice Against Applications From Yuga Labs

SNEAK PEEK

In an announcement, it has been revealed that one of the founders of the BAYC copycat NFT collection RR/BAYC has recently filed an opposition notice against ten trademark applications from Yuga Labs. In response to this, a Yuga Labs spokesperson has played down the magnitude of the opposition notice and suggested that RR/BAYC’s intentions are to cause trouble.

The step was taken as yet another twist in the current intellectual property dispute between BAYC creators Yuga Labs and RR/BAYC founders Jeremy Cahen. The opposition notice was filed to the US Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on February 9.

Trademark applications of Yuga Labs were mostly submitted in the latter half of the year 2021 and covered artwork and branding for potential use across digital products such as NFT-based art, trading cards and metaverse wearables, and a bunch of BAYC logos.

As revealed, the filings list the potential for physical BAYC products involving jewelry, clothing, keychains, and watches, along with entertainment services such as television, gaming, and music.

In response to this, a Yuga Labs spokesperson countered the chances of Cahen’s opposition being successful. The spokesperson suggested that the move is yet another attempt to bring trouble for the firm.

Yuga Labs released a statement regarding the same that said that the Trademark Office had given preliminary approval of the trademark applications for registration, and they are looking forward to their full approval in due course.

It should be noted that in the notice, Cahen has put a lengthy list of grounds for opposition against the filings of Yuga Labs.

