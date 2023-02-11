Binance Market Update (2023-02-11)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -0.97% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,459 and $21,907 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,682, down by -0.97%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SKL , DUSK , and CELR , up by 34%, 31%, and 27%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: