Bitcoin Dumps to 3-Week Low, LDO Plummets 14% (Weekend Watch)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Dumps to 3-Week Low, LDO Plummets 14% (Weekend Watch)

Jordan Lyanchev - CryptoPotato
2023-02-11 10:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The past 24 hours brought some more pain for the bulls as BTC slipped to another three-week low at under $21,500.
Most altcoins are in no better shape, including the ETH liquid staking coins, many of which have seen double-digit price drops.

BTC Drops Again

The start of the month was highly positive for the primary cryptocurrency, which pumped to $24,200 after the latest interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve on February 2. However, the landscape changed in the following days, and the asset retraced to around $23,000.
After sitting quietly there for a while, bitcoin started to lose value rapidly at the end of this week once the US SEC intensified its clampdown on crypto staking. While industry experts continue to weigh in on how these regulatory actions will affect the market, BTC slumped below $22,000 yesterday and fell to under $21,500 today.
The latter became its lowest price tag since January 20. As of now, the cryptocurrency trades a few hundred dollars above that line, but its market cap is under $420 billion. Its dominance over the alts stands still at 41.4%.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

ETH Liquid Staking Alts Dump Hard

Some of the biggest gainers for the past few days were precisely ETH liquid staking altcoins, such as LDO, FXS, and RPL. However, they have retraced hard after the SEC’s actions, and all three are down by over 10% in the past 24 hours alone.
The larger-cap alts are calmer today, even though most are in the red as well. Ethereum is down by 2% and sits just inches above $1,500. Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, Solana, and Polkadot are also with minor losses now.
Binance Coin, OKB, Shiba Inu, and Litecoin, on the other hand, have marked insignificant gains.
HBAR is among the few impressive gainers on a daily scale, surging by over 16% to $0.09.
The total crypto market cap has remained stuck at around $1.01 trillion after losing $70 billion in the past two days.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post Bitcoin Dumps to 3-Week Low, LDO Plummets 14% (Weekend Watch) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text