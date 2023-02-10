Ripple CEO Weighs in on Global Crypto Adoption After SEC Clampdown

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple CEO Weighs in on Global Crypto Adoption After SEC Clampdown

Jordan Lyanchev - CryptoPotato
2023-02-10 23:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of the blockchain payment company that fights the US SEC in court over the status of XRP, believes there’s a lot of positive news in terms of crypto adoption worldwide.
He made these comments following the recent crackdown from the Securities and Exchange Commission against Kraken and its crypto staking services.

Step Back and Review

Being the world’s largest economy, the actions undertaken by the US, its government, and the local regulatory bodies tend to cause significant damage to the cryptocurrency industry. After speculations that the SEC could go after crypto staking, the watchdog followed through and halted Kraken’s services.
Additionally, there have been multiple reports from the past year or so, including executive orders from President Biden, suggesting upcoming harsh regulations. Nevertheless, Garlinghouse believes people should look at other jurisdictions, which are significantly more friendly towards the industry.
Among those is Dubai, which has introduced several rulebooks allowing crypto companies to set up offices while regulated by the local watchdog. The Australian government is also reportedly looking to update its existing regulatory frameworks to include licensing and custody of crypto assets.
Garlinghouse’s other examples included the recent guidelines from the South Korean Financial Services Commission, UK HMT’s new consultation on “the government’s intent to establish a proportionate, clear framework,” and Brazil’s new legislative rulebook.
Ripple’s CEO, though, didn’t miss out on the opportunity to blast the US for its controversial approach.
The list goes on (Brazil’s new legislative framework etc) Note the commonalities – these regulators are providing leadership and doing the work that we are desperately missing in the US – unsurprisingly, this is where companies like Ripple are growing!
— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) February 9, 2023

Coinbase CEO’s Take

Just a day before the SEC’s clampdown became official, Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, commented on the then-rumors, asserting that it “would be a terrible path for the U.S. if that was allowed to happen.”
According to him, staking provides multiple benefits for users and the entire industry, including scalability, increased security, and reduced carbon footprints.
Interestingly, Coinbase also suffered even though the SEC went after Kraken. The shares of the publicly-traded company fell by over 14% in a day as a large portion of its revenue comes from staking.
The post Ripple CEO Weighs in on Global Crypto Adoption After SEC Clampdown appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text