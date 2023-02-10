Friends With Benefits DAO Releases Social Networking App

Popular decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Friends with Benefits (FWB) is rolling out a social networking application, the group announced Thursday on Twitter.

Today, FWB introduces a new kind of social network Owned by the creatives and builders who believe in the promise of a better internet 𝓦𝓮𝓵𝓬𝓸𝓶𝓮 𝓗𝓸𝓶𝓮 — Friends With Benefits (@FWBtweets) February 9, 2023

FWB launched in 2021 with the goal of building a social community enthusiastic about Web3 adoption and education, as well as hosting local in-person meetups. In September 2021, it raised $10 million led by crypto venture firm a16z to build out its global community on and offline.

While FWB built its initial community through a token-gated channel on Discord, its app will help streamline communication through a decentralized, members-only platform. FWB said in a blog post that the app aims to build genuine relationships by allowing members to connect with each other, read governance proposals and discover upcoming in-person events.

“Our social platform isn’t meant to onboard millions of users as quickly as possible; instead, it is a human-scaled piece of software that optimizes for positive group dynamics, digital socializing, meaning-making and hanging out,” FWB said on Twitter.

To join the app, community members must hold 75 FWB tokens, the community’s native cryptocurrency, which is about $800.

You can apply to join the FWB community through its website. According to the organization, the community is made up of over 3,000 engaged members so far.

In addition to launching its social platform, the organization is also voting on a number of in-person social initiatives, including the 2023 production of its popular music and arts gathering FWB FEST.