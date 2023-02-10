copy link
PayPal Puts Stablecoin Project on Hold: Bloomberg
Stephen Alpher - CoinDesk
2023-02-10 20:27
Payments giant PayPal (PYPL) is pausing work on bringing its own stablecoin to market, according to Bloomberg.
The news comes one day after PayPal's crypto partner Paxos – the issuer of stablecoins Pax dollar and Binance USD – was reported to be under investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).
"We are exploring a stablecoin,” Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman for PayPal, said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. “If and when we seek to move forward, we will, of course, work closely with relevant regulators.”
