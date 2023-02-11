Exchange
Ancient Bitcoin Whale Moves Over 400 BTC and Takes 180% Profit

Thana - CoinCu
2023-02-11 04:43
Key Points:
  • Ancient Bitcoin Whale just sent 412 Bitcoin worth more than $9.5 million making 181,204% profit.
  • Satoshi Nakamoto, who was last seen online in December 2010 on the Bitcoin Talk forum, is thought to be the owner of hundreds of thousands of BTC.
A prominent blockchain data monitoring website reports that a Bitcoin (BTC) address that has been dormant for almost 11 years is now abruptly waking up.
The address, which was last used in October 2012, just sent 412 BTC worth more than $9.5 million, according to BitInfoCharts.
When the wallet was built on October 1, 2012, the price of BTC was approximately $12.50. At the time of report, BTC was trading at $22,600 and currently making 181,204% profit.
The long-inactive account transferred Bitcoin to five distinct addresses: two of them received over 177 BTC apiece, two more received 28.84 BTC each, and one received 0.12 BTC. The five multimillion-dollar transactions had a total cost of $2.84.
The Bitcoin address had only ever had four transactions prior to the recent activity, all of which were deposits and occurred between September 28 and October 1 of the same year.
However, the address has obtained a small sum of Bitcoin over its history. The meager quantities of BTC delivered to the address might be a sign of recent dusting attacks. A dusting attack entails sending small amounts of cryptocurrency to a particular address for a variety of reasons, such as attempting to reveal the owner’s identity and obtaining information in order to run phishing scams.
The abrupt activation of a sizable dormant Bitcoin wallet often sparks speculation since it raises the potential that Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of the flagship cryptocurrency whose name and whereabouts remain unknown, is suddenly moving around with that amount of BTC.
According to blockchain expert Sergio Lerner, Satoshi Nakamoto, who was last seen online in December 2010 on the Bitcoin Talk forum, is thought to be the owner of hundreds of thousands of BTC.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Thana
Coincu News
View full text