Bit2Me Has Just Launched Their Mastercard Debit Card With Up to 9% Cashback

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bit2Me Has Just Launched Their Mastercard Debit Card With Up to 9% Cashback

Crypto Daily
2023-02-11 02:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bit2Me, the first company to be recognized by the Bank of Spain as a virtual currency service provider, has made a significant move in the crypto world by launching their Mastercard debit card. The company, which is the first crypto exchange to offer a cash-back of up to 9% on payments, is poised to revolutionize the way people spend their cryptocurrency.
The Bit2Me debit card is designed to work seamlessly across the Mastercard system network, providing users with the ability to make crypto payments at over 90 million merchants worldwide. The card is also compatible with mobile devices, allowing for effortless payments through NFC-enabled phones and smartwatches.
Bit2Me's cutting-edge technology allows users to switch between different cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and others, at any time. This feature, combined with generous rates of up to 9% cash-back on all online or offline payments, makes the Bit2Me Card an attractive option for those looking to use crypto anywhere and everywhere.
In addition to facilitating fast, secure, and seamless payments at merchants' stores, the Bit2Me card also supports online payments and ATM withdrawals. The card is equipped with innovative software that enables users to make payments without the physical card at any outlet that supports contactless payments.
Bit2Me places a strong emphasis on security, incorporating high-grade systems and a range of exciting features, including NFC support, instant card lock in emergency situations, and personalized usage limits. Andrei Manuel, COO and co-founder of Bit2Me, explains the company's mission to bring the use of cryptocurrencies to everyone:
"Our mission is to bring the use of cryptocurrencies closer to everyone. Bit2Me Card allows you to use your cryptocurrencies easily and quickly in your day-to-day life. You can use cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, or stablecoins, such as USDT, at physical or online stores."
The Bit2Me Card currently supports eight cryptocurrencies, including BTC, XRP, ADA, ETH, USDT, BTM, SOL, and DOT. The company has plans to add more cryptocurrencies to the wallet in the coming months, making it even more convenient for users to pay with their preferred crypto.
Leif Ferreira, CEO and co-founder of Bit2Me, commented on the impact of the card and the work that went into its creation:
"Dozens of professionals have been involved in this project, and after two years of work, we have found the key to connect cryptocurrencies to the Mastercard payment network. To do this, we had to modify the transaction flow (which is part of the international card payment protocol) so that customers can use cryptocurrencies to pay instantly and transparently for businesses. Moreover, we have managed to add up to 9% cash back on purchases,"
The Bit2Me Card brings the best of both worlds, offering a secure, fast, transparent, and highly rewarding payment solution that connects the decentralized crypto world with traditional financial institutions.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
View full text