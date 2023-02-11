Bit2Me Has Just Launched Their Mastercard Debit Card With Up to 9% Cashback

Bit2Me, the first company to be recognized by the Bank of Spain as a virtual currency service provider, has made a significant move in the crypto world by launching their Mastercard debit card. The company, which is the first crypto exchange to offer a cash-back of up to 9% on payments, is poised to revolutionize the way people spend their cryptocurrency.

The Bit2Me debit card is designed to work seamlessly across the Mastercard system network, providing users with the ability to make crypto payments at over 90 million merchants worldwide. The card is also compatible with mobile devices, allowing for effortless payments through NFC-enabled phones and smartwatches.

Bit2Me's cutting-edge technology allows users to switch between different cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and others, at any time. This feature, combined with generous rates of up to 9% cash-back on all online or offline payments, makes the Bit2Me Card an attractive option for those looking to use crypto anywhere and everywhere.

In addition to facilitating fast, secure, and seamless payments at merchants' stores, the Bit2Me card also supports online payments and ATM withdrawals. The card is equipped with innovative software that enables users to make payments without the physical card at any outlet that supports contactless payments.

Bit2Me places a strong emphasis on security, incorporating high-grade systems and a range of exciting features, including NFC support, instant card lock in emergency situations, and personalized usage limits. Andrei Manuel, COO and co-founder of Bit2Me, explains the company's mission to bring the use of cryptocurrencies to everyone:

"Our mission is to bring the use of cryptocurrencies closer to everyone. Bit2Me Card allows you to use your cryptocurrencies easily and quickly in your day-to-day life. You can use cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, or stablecoins, such as USDT, at physical or online stores."

The Bit2Me Card currently supports eight cryptocurrencies, including BTC, XRP, ADA, ETH, USDT, BTM, SOL, and DOT. The company has plans to add more cryptocurrencies to the wallet in the coming months, making it even more convenient for users to pay with their preferred crypto.

Leif Ferreira, CEO and co-founder of Bit2Me, commented on the impact of the card and the work that went into its creation:

"Dozens of professionals have been involved in this project, and after two years of work, we have found the key to connect cryptocurrencies to the Mastercard payment network. To do this, we had to modify the transaction flow (which is part of the international card payment protocol) so that customers can use cryptocurrencies to pay instantly and transparently for businesses. Moreover, we have managed to add up to 9% cash back on purchases,"

The Bit2Me Card brings the best of both worlds, offering a secure, fast, transparent, and highly rewarding payment solution that connects the decentralized crypto world with traditional financial institutions.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.