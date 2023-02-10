Binance Upgrades Proof of Reserves Verification to Include Zk-SNARKs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Upgrades Proof of Reserves Verification to Include Zk-SNARKs

Cointelegraph By Judith BannermanQuist
2023-02-11 06:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
On Feb 10, Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced a major upgrade to its Proof of Reserves Verification system to include zk-SNARKs — a cutting-edge technology that Binance says will allow it to verify its reserves in a more secure and transparent manner.
3. Product and Service. Plus transparency.The #Binance Proof of Reserve system has now integrated with zk-SNARK, a zero-knowledge verification method.It will also be made open source. We hope this would help the entire industry benefit.
— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) February 10, 2023
After the FTX incident in 2022, Proof of Reserves Verification became a crucial aspect of the cryptocurrency industry, as it helps confirm that exchanges hold the assets they claim to have. Binance was among the first exchanges to adopt the system, initially using traditional cryptography. However, its recent upgrade to include zk-SNARKs promises to significantly improve the security and transparency of the verification process
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao stated that the zk-SNARKs upgrade, which was initially suggested by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, will provide “more privacy and security.” According to him, “ this is an important step forward in PoR technology. Anyone in the industry can take advantage of our open-source PoR system so that we can provide all users with the assurance they need to feel SAFU.”
zk-SNARKs, short for "Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge," is a cryptographic technique that allows one party to prove to another that they have a certain amount of assets, without revealing any other information. This supposedly makes it a better solution for verifying Binance's reserves, as it allows the exchange to prove the existence of its assets while keeping sensitive information confidential.
Related: Binance holds token collateral and user funds on same wallet by ‘mistake’
Binance, along with other prominent exchanges such as Crypto.com, Bybit, and OKX, implemented a Merkle tree-based proof of reserves system to increase transparency in the aftermath of the FTX crisis. Despite this effort, some experts remain skeptical about the system's effectiveness.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the acting chief accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Paul Munter, expressed concerns that proof-of-reserve reports do not provide sufficient evidence for stakeholders to determine a company's financial stability. Despite these criticisms, Binance and other exchanges continue to push forward with their commitment to improving transparency in the crypto industry.
View full text