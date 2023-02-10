Exchange
VIP Loan Launches Online Application: Enjoy Lower Interest Rates & Exclusive Binance Merchandise!

Binance News Team
2023-02-10 18:21
In celebration of the introduction of VIP Loan online applications to VIP 5-9 users, Binance VIP Loan has launched an exclusive promotion for all VIP Loan users, where eligible users of all VIP levels can enjoy exclusive benefits of lower interest rates and receive select Binance Merchandise.
With the addition of online application, VIP 5-9 users may now directly apply for VIP Loan on the VIP Loan page.
Activity Period: 2023-02-09 07:00 (UTC) to 2023-02-22 06:59 (UTC)
Promotion A: Enjoy Lower Interest Rates Equivalent to an Upgraded VIP Level When Borrowing From VIP Loan
All eligible VIP 1-9 users who apply for a VIP Loan during the activity period can enjoy borrowing interest rates that are equivalent to one or two levels above their current VIP level, as per the table below.
Existing VIP 9 users will enjoy 10% off the interest rates when their loan amount and loan term meet the requirements set out below.
Please note that only VIP Loan applications for a loan term of 30 days will qualify for the following promotional interest rates.
VIP Loan Amount Per Order (in BUSD)
Interest Rate Equivalent to an Upgraded VIP Level*
Loan Term
1M - 20M
VIP +1
30 days
Above 20M
VIP +2
*For example: VIP 2 will enjoy VIP 3 or VIP 4 interest rates depending on if the loan amount exceeds 1M or 2M BUSD equivalent. The higher the VIP level, the lower the interest rates.
Please Note:
  • The lowest interest rate enjoyed by eligible users shall be equivalent to that of VIP 9. Existing VIP 9 users will get 10% off the standard interest rate.
  • The minimum order for VIP Loan starts at 1M BUSD or equivalent, which means you will need to have at least 1.388M BUSD or equivalent in your collateral account before your order can be submitted.
  • You may reach out to your key account coverage teams via Telegram, or contact us at vip_loan@binance.com for any questions for VIP Loan. Please put “UID______ VIP Loan Inquiry” in the email subject line for any queries, where applicable.
  • Interest rates and maximum loanable limits on VIP Loan are subject to adjustments based on market conditions and internal risk management. Users should refer to the VIP Loan page for more details on the adjusted interest rates and maximum loanable limits during the Activity Period.
Promotion B: Retweet the Activity Tweet & Stand to Receive a Binance Backpack!
Follow @BinanceVIP on Twitter, retweet and reply to the Activity tweet during the Activity Period. Ten eligible users will be chosen based on the selection criteria stated in the terms and conditions to each receive a Binance Backpack.
