Venom Blockchain and DAO Maker Partner to Incubate Web3 Startups Focused on Real-world Use Cases

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Venom Blockchain and DAO Maker Partner to Incubate Web3 Startups Focused on Real-world Use Cases

Minjoosong <press@cryptowisser.com>
2023-02-10 18:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Venom Foundation, the first Layer-1 blockchain licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), announced earlier today that it has partnered with DAO Maker, a leading blockchain growth solutions provider known for its Launchpad.
According to the press release shared with Cryptowisser, the partnership will see the two entities incubate promising Web3 startups focused on delivering real-world use cases.
The Venom Foundation explained that DAO Maker would actively assist in the development of the Venom ecosystem and contribute to the success of projects within the Web3 space. With DAO Maker’s support, Venom believes that it can enable developers to make valuable contributions to the ecosystem and accelerate the growth of its community.
While commenting on this latest development, Peter Knez, Chair of the foundation council at Venom Foundation, said;
"At Venom, we are dedicated to pioneering innovation in the blockchain industry. Our partnership with DAO Maker is a testament to this as we incubate promising Web3 startups and bring real-world use cases to life. We are proud to be a part of this exciting collaboration and eagerly anticipate its impact on the industry.”
Christoph Zaknun, CEO of DAO Maker, added that;
"DAO Maker is excited to partner with Venom Foundation to incubate promising Web3 startups. Our expertise in growth technologies and funding frameworks will support the development of the Venom ecosystem. I am honored to take on an advisory role within the Venom Foundation team and look forward to building the future of blockchain together."
Venom and DAO Maker Will Incubate New Projects Via The Venom Launchpad
The Venom Foundation and DAO Maker will actively incubate new projects through the Venom Launchpad. The team explained that the Venom Launchpad would give promising Web3 projects and developer teams a unique opportunity to receive resources, guidance, and exposure from some of the most prominent players in the industry. The launchpad will also leverage the combined expertise of DAO Maker and Venom Foundation to support startups in a wide range of areas, including strategic planning, marketing and brand building.
The foundation told Cryptowisser that the partnership extends to the integration of the Venom blockchain and Venom Wallet in DAO Maker’s Launchpad. The partnership also saw DAO Maker CEO Christoph Zaknun become an advisor to the Venom Foundation
DAO Maker provides growth technologies and authentic funding frameworks for startups, with the aim of reducing investors' risks. The project also offers various key solutions for community incubation, fundraising, and growth-related tokenized businesses. Over the years, DAO Maker has established itself as a leading provider of growth technologies and investor risk reduction services.
Meanwhile, Venom is the world’s first layer-1 blockchain licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market. The decentralized network operates under the jurisdiction of the ADGM, with a license to issue utility tokens.
View full text