Venom Blockchain and DAO Maker Partner to Incubate Web3 Startups Focused on Real-world Use Cases

Venom Foundation, the first Layer-1 blockchain licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), announced earlier today that it has partnered with DAO Maker, a leading blockchain growth solutions provider known for its Launchpad.

According to the press release shared with Cryptowisser, the partnership will see the two entities incubate promising Web3 startups focused on delivering real-world use cases.

The Venom Foundation explained that DAO Maker would actively assist in the development of the Venom ecosystem and contribute to the success of projects within the Web3 space. With DAO Maker’s support, Venom believes that it can enable developers to make valuable contributions to the ecosystem and accelerate the growth of its community.

While commenting on this latest development, Peter Knez, Chair of the foundation council at Venom Foundation, said;

"At Venom, we are dedicated to pioneering innovation in the blockchain industry. Our partnership with DAO Maker is a testament to this as we incubate promising Web3 startups and bring real-world use cases to life. We are proud to be a part of this exciting collaboration and eagerly anticipate its impact on the industry.”

Christoph Zaknun, CEO of DAO Maker, added that;

"DAO Maker is excited to partner with Venom Foundation to incubate promising Web3 startups. Our expertise in growth technologies and funding frameworks will support the development of the Venom ecosystem. I am honored to take on an advisory role within the Venom Foundation team and look forward to building the future of blockchain together."

Venom and DAO Maker Will Incubate New Projects Via The Venom Launchpad

The Venom Foundation and DAO Maker will actively incubate new projects through the Venom Launchpad. The team explained that the Venom Launchpad would give promising Web3 projects and developer teams a unique opportunity to receive resources, guidance, and exposure from some of the most prominent players in the industry. The launchpad will also leverage the combined expertise of DAO Maker and Venom Foundation to support startups in a wide range of areas, including strategic planning, marketing and brand building.

The foundation told Cryptowisser that the partnership extends to the integration of the Venom blockchain and Venom Wallet in DAO Maker’s Launchpad. The partnership also saw DAO Maker CEO Christoph Zaknun become an advisor to the Venom Foundation

DAO Maker provides growth technologies and authentic funding frameworks for startups, with the aim of reducing investors' risks. The project also offers various key solutions for community incubation, fundraising, and growth-related tokenized businesses. Over the years, DAO Maker has established itself as a leading provider of growth technologies and investor risk reduction services.

Meanwhile, Venom is the world’s first layer-1 blockchain licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market. The decentralized network operates under the jurisdiction of the ADGM, with a license to issue utility tokens.