Guide to BNX conversion: How and when to convert old $BNX to new $BNX after token split?

This is the official guide for BNX token holders looking to convert their old BNX to the new BNX after the token split commences.

Refer to our official announcement about the split here

DAO Voting Link: https://binaryx.pro/#/dao/detail?Id=17 Refer to the

To reiterate, the general details of the split are as follows:

The name of the project, BinaryX, as well as the ticker name for BNX will not be changed. All consumption scenarios of the old BNX will be transferred over to the new BNX. The split will have the same effects on in-game and/or output scenarios (e.g., CyberChess Weekly Prize, Hero prices).

*Please note: During the split, all of our games will temporarily undergo maintenance to enable the split to be executed in-game.

All activities involving BNX, including in-game consumption, rewards, and old BNX tokens stored in BinaryX’s liquidity pool will be converted to new BNX successively and gradually.

We will provide further updates regarding the conversion and maintenance process on our social media and community channels.

The new BNX smart contract address (BEP-20) will be: 0x5b1f874d0b0C5ee17a495CbB70AB8bf64107A3BD

Official date and timing of the split: Feb 23, 2023, 08:00 UTC

To facilitate a smooth transition for our BNX token holders, we have decided to commence the split with minimal delay after the release of our official announcement. As such, we will be going ahead with the split on Feb 23, 2023, 08:00 UTC.

As the nature of the split is more complex and requires multiple external stakeholders to work alongside the core team, the actual timeline for the conversion process may be subject to change. We will do our best to prevent delays, and we will communicate with our users as transparently and efficiently as possible during this period.

Steps to convert old BNX to new BNX:

Auto conversion:

For users who keep their BNX on centralised exchanges, no action would be required. The old BNX will automatically be converted to the new BNX for users after the split commences.

We are in touch with CEXs to assist them in changing out the old BNX contract address to the new BNX contract address over the next few weeks. If you have not yet received the new BNX, please be patient as the roll out will take some time across all centralised platforms.

Manual conversion:

Action required for holders on the following:

Decentralised exchanges

Cold wallet

App wallets (e.g. Metamask, Trust Wallet)

To convert to new BNX, holders will need to do the following:

Step 1: Go to Converter landing page here

Step 2: Connect your Wallet

Step 3: Click “Replace” button to convert old BNX to new BNX

Step 4: Sign and receive new BNX

Step 5: Add New BNX Address into Wallet to see the new tokens

Liquidity Pool on DEXs (LP): For holders who have staked their BNX on Decentralised exchanges, any BNX withdrawn from the staking pool will need to be converted to the new BNX by the holder.

To begin the BNX conversion, holders first need to remove their LP from DEXs such as PancakeSwap. Once that is done, they can convert the BNX to new BNX using the same steps mentioned for manual conversion above (Step 1 to 5).

We would like to thank our holders for your patience and continued support. Please continue to keep a look out for further updates about the commencement of the token split on our social and community channels.

If you have any difficulties converting your tokens, please contact our admins on Telegram or Discord to get support. Spam and other unrelated inquiries will not be entertained.