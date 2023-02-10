Kevin Rose Hosted Poll on Bringing MoonBirds to BTC Network

SNEAK PEEK

Kevin Rose tweeted a poll to know people’s opinion about Moonbirds on the Bitcoin network.





Kevin Rose, founder of Moonbirds, tweeted a poll. In the pool, he stated a theory and asked people if they should shift to Bitcoin, TEZ, the Solana platform, or stick to Ethereum only. Each link would have a unique backdrop to assist in determining where it is located. This could be an indication from them that Moonbirds is thinking of shifting to other blockchain networks.

Random idea: Moonbirds. You are CC0, so, we could, in theory, duplicate your Moonbirds on Bitcoin, TEZ, Solana, etc., giving you redemption rights on each chain (you could hold or sell). Each chain would have a different background to visually identify where it resides. Thoughts? — KΞVIN R◎SE ( , ) (@kevinrose) February 10, 2023

The tweet included “Random idea: You are CC0.” Hence, it could theoretically clone users’ Moonbirds on Bitcoin, TEZ, Solana, and so on, giving users redemption abilities on each network where they could hold or sell. Each connection would have a distinct context to aid in identifying its location. The post concluded,

The options are, LET’S GO and KEEP IT ON ETHEREUM.

Moonbirds is a collection of 10,000 NFT bird profile images (PFPs) with a distinct set of rarity-powered attributes that will be released on April 16, 2022. Remarkably, the collection sold more than $200 million within the first 48 hours.

Collectors will find several compelling rewards in the pixel-art collecting initiative. A holder can store or “nest” a Moonbird NFT. Even if the NFT is not “locked” away in a vault, this essentially renders it untradeable.

Proof Collective is a team of 1,000 NFT collectors that is behind the Moonbirds. The Proof Collective is an NFT-gated subscription platform where users can exchange investment possibilities and get access to whitelists. The current price floor for Moonbirds is $11,812. As of now, there are 10,000 NFTs in circulation, held by 6581 individual owners, with a total market capitalization of $118,124,148.

