Bitcoin Price Taps 3-week Lows As SEC Fears Liquidate $250M of Crypto Longs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Price Taps 3-week Lows As SEC Fears Liquidate $250M of Crypto Longs

Cointelegraph By William Suberg
2023-02-10 10:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to bearish target zones on Feb. 10 as bulls failed to hold important support above $22,000.

BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Crypto wipeout mounts as BTC price loses $22,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dropping to $21,633 on Bitstamp.

The pair reacted badly to regulatory fears from the United States, but had already faced days of bearish sentiment, with traders expecting a retest of $21,000 or even lower.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at around $21,800, down around 7% in February so far.

“Bear market back or are we just having a slight correction?” Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, queried on the day.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/ Twitter

Some were busy with short positions as BTC price action conformed to expectations, with popular trader Crypto Tony eyeing $21,400 as a potential bounce zone should losses continue to materialize.

“Profit coming in nice on the short and my next target is the support cluster at $21,400. If we see a retest of $22,300 then this could be your chance to get in, upon a failed retest,” he wrote in part of commentary alongside an explanatory chart.

Those remaining in long positions thus felt intense pain overnight. According to data from data resource Coinglass, long liquidations for Bitcoin alone totaled $64.6 million for Feb. 9.

BTC liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass

As noted by On-Chain College, a contributor at analytics platform CryptoQuant, these included $24.3 million in a single hourly candle — the most since the FTX crash in early November.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: On-Chain College/ Twitter

Including altcoins, Feb. 9 liquidated $254 million in longs.

Analyst looks for $16,000 bottom "confirmation"

Looking beyond immediate price performance, meanwhile, fellow CryptoQuant contributor Venturefounder focused on whether the macro bottom was really in for Bitcoin.

If BTC/USD were to preserve the 200-day moving average (DMA) near $20,000 — or even $19,000 — as support, he argued on the day, it may be more significant implications for price action.

BTC/USD saw two-year lows just under $16,000 in the FTX aftermath, levels which at the time sparked mass calls for a trip to $12,000.

"A retest of $19-$20k Bitcoin (200DMA zone) would be very appropriate here," Venturefounder wrote during a Twitter thread.

A further post argued that "Holding the $19-20k during this correction would be the first confirmation that $16k was the Bitcoin cycle bottom."

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Venturefounder/ Twitter

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the authors’ alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

View full text