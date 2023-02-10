copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-10)
Binance
2023-02-10 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -3.83% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,629 and $22,839 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,893, down by -3.51%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include VIB, GAS, and PROS, up by 36%, 26%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Fujitsu Launches Web3 Acceleration Platform for Startups and Partner Companies
- US SEC Announces Plans to Monitor Crypto Brokers and Advisors
Market movers:
- ETH: $1552.31 (-4.81%)
- BNB: $309.3 (-3.79%)
- XRP: $0.3866 (-1.73%)
- ADA: $0.3649 (-5.59%)
- MATIC: $1.2924 (-1.69%)
- DOGE: $0.08247 (-6.28%)
- SOL: $21.11 (-7.21%)
- DOT: $6.308 (-7.59%)
- SHIB: $0.00001242 (-6.76%)
- LTC: $92.76 (-3.64%)
Top gainers on Binance:
