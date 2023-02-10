Key Points:

According to the MEV-Boost Dashboard, MEV-Boost has recently crossed 100,000 ETH ($162 million) since the Ethereum Merge in September.

According to the Flashbots dashboard, Flashbots processed the bulk of all Ethereum blocks in the months since 2023 began.

According to the MEV-Boost Dashboard, the amount of ETH issued using Flashbots’ maximal extracted value (MEV) tool, MEV-Boost, has recently topped 100,579 ETH ($162 million) since the Merge last September.

According to The Block, Flashbots strategy lead Hasu stated that the milestone is a success story if you compare it to the state of block building before The Merge.

Basically, Flashbots was one of the only builders pioneering in the MEV sector, while Ethereum used a proof-of-work governance approach.

"There’s now 8-10 builders who are all competitive, so I think MEV-Boost is doing its job well." - Hasu said.

According to data from the Flashbots dashboard, the bulk of all Ethereum blocks has traveled through Flashbots in the months since 2023 began. Despite its popularity, there is some debate about Flashbots censoring transactions routed through a sanctioned privacy service called as Tornado Cash.

As a result, MEV-Boost, which has done a lot to decentralize the MEV space, has been developed to help minimize centralization.

According to Alchemy, proposer-builder separation (PBS) is a potential measurement for addressing censorship in the MEV ecosystem by detaching block-building and assignment from one another and assigning the duties to separate roles on the network.

MEV-Boost Surpassed 100,000 ETH Since The Ethereum Merge Last Year 5

According to Hasu, PBS is a partially accomplished integration for MEV-Boost, saying that MEV-Boost is a proto-PBS in the sense that it is an external piece of software rather than part of the Ethereum protocol, and it also relies on some additional trust assumptions.

"But the upside is that we could get it much faster this way, and are able to iterate on the market design before enshrining anything in the protocol." said Hasu.

DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your research before investing.

Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu

Thana

Coincu News