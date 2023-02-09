Blockchain Privacy Is At Risk in the EU

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Blockchain Privacy Is At Risk in the EU

Gary Weinstein - CoinDesk
2023-02-09 20:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

The language included in the European Union's comprehensive crypto regulation, known as MiCA, is highly restrictive and could limit the growth and innovation of the blockchain industry. In particular, Article 68 poses a threat to the privacy and security of individuals, businesses, communities and nations.

According to MiCA Article 68, the rules for operating a trading platform for crypto assets must prevent the trading of crypto assets with built-in anonymization unless the holders of the assets and their transaction history can be identified by authorized crypto-asset service providers.

Gary Weinstein is the head of global regulatory relations at Electric Coin Company.

This language could have a detrimental impact on the growth and innovation of the blockchain industry, as well as the privacy and security of individuals, businesses and communities.

It is important for regulators to understand that the blockchain industry is still in its early stages of development and that a one-size-fits-all regulatory approach may not be the best solution. Instead, a more flexible and dynamic approach is needed that allows for the continued growth and innovation of the blockchain industry while still ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and protecting the privacy and security of all stakeholders.

To address this issue, we might consider alternative options to allow crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) to continue facilitating confidential transactions while still ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Rather than suggesting a specific technical solution, regulators should allow for regulated intermediaries to have the flexibility to consider their own risk-based solutions that balance the need for compliance with the need for innovation and privacy.

Additionally, together with EU regulators, we might consider the development of regulatory technical standards to provide more guidance on the implementation of MiCA Article 68.

Finding a solution to the challenges presented by MiCA Article 68 will require coordination and collaboration. By engaging in open dialogue and gathering input and feedback from industry leaders and experts, EU regulators can gain a better understanding of the potential implications of the regulation on the blockchain industry and the privacy and security of individuals, businesses and communities.

See also: Why Crypto Should Support the American Data Privacy and Protection Act | Opinion

Privacy is a cornerstone of human rights. It allows us to communicate freely and securely, without fear of surveillance or retaliation. And, without private encrypted transactions, our financial transactions are exposed to hackers. When individuals are able to conduct transactions confidentially, malicious actors are thwarted from tracking and targeting them. Also, businesses can conduct confidential transactions and protect sensitive information from competitors and malicious actors.

By considering alternative compliance options, developing regulatory technical standards and engaging with industry experts and stakeholders, we can work towards implementing MiCA Article 68 in a way that promotes growth and innovation in the blockchain industry while protecting the privacy and security of all stakeholders.

View full text