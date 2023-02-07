The post Top Analyst Bets Big On Dogecoin And Other Three Altcoins – Here Are The Targets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

While the crypto market tries to get away with the current bear market, a well-known crypto analyst and trader is predicting a bull run for Dogecoin. Recently, popularly known as Doge-killer, Shiba Inu has amazed it’s traders with its rising price action. Whereas the ninth cryptocurrency, Dogecoin is still stuck in the bearish trade cycle as the currency has lost more than 7% in the last seven days.

Dogecoin Price

However, a well-known crypto analyst and trader known as Smart Contracter has an opposite stance. The analyst addresses his 220,200 followers over Twitter claiming that Dogecoin is about to move north when compared to that of Bitcoin’s Smart Contracter believes that DOGE/BTC when looked at three-day term, in 2022 DOGE has formed an inverse head and shoulder pattern.

zoomed out doge/btc chart. this thing is literally putting in a god tier low and no one cares — Bluntz (@SmartContracter) February 7, 2023

At the time of publication, Dogecoin is selling at $0.086 after a fall of 4.62% over the last 24hrs.

Mask Network (MASK)

Next, the analyst talks about utility tokens like Mask Network (MASK) and claims that the altcoin is all set to hit its next bull run. Smart Contracter is one of the analysts who use Elliott Wave theory in his analysis. In terms of MASK, he is confident that the currency will soon surge 50% from its current trade levels.

ready for the next leg up on $MASK — Bluntz (@SmartContracter) February 8, 2023

Currently, Mask Network has dropped 11.86% over the last 24hrs and is now trading at $3.70

Curve DAO (CRV) Price

The third currency that has gained the analyst’s attention is Curve DAO (CRV). As per him, CRV is on the verge of creating a re-accumulation pattern against dollar and Bitcoin. This suggests that CRV is up for some positive ride.

nice contraction on $CRV 4h on usd pair and btc pair. i do love a good reaccumulation triangle — Bluntz (@SmartContracter) February 8, 2023

Right now, CRV is valued at $1 after a pull back of 11.15% over the last 24hrs.

The Graph (GRT) Price

The last currency that the analyst discusses is The Graph (GRT) which is a blockchain indexing protocol. Smart Contracter asserts that GRT has completed its corrective wave which means the altcoin will hop on to its next bull ride.

nice 20% dip on $GRT looking like an abc on hourly. id be super surprised if its actually topped after a daily like we just had. Stop placement is kinda hard tho with it basically being parabolic, still expecting higher. — Bluntz (@SmartContracter) February 8, 2023

Graph is trading at $0.149 with a plunge of 16% in the last one day.