Top Analyst Bets Big on Dogecoin and Other Three Altcoins – Here Are the Targets

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Top Analyst Bets Big on Dogecoin and Other Three Altcoins – Here Are the Targets

Elena R - Coinpedia
2023-02-10 01:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The post Top Analyst Bets Big On Dogecoin And Other Three Altcoins – Here Are The Targets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
While the crypto market tries to get away with the current bear market, a well-known crypto analyst and trader is predicting a bull run for Dogecoin. Recently, popularly known as Doge-killer, Shiba Inu has amazed it’s traders with its rising price action. Whereas the ninth cryptocurrency, Dogecoin is still stuck in the bearish trade cycle as the currency has lost more than 7% in the last seven days.

Dogecoin Price

However, a well-known crypto analyst and trader known as Smart Contracter has an opposite stance. The analyst addresses his 220,200 followers over Twitter claiming that Dogecoin is about to move north when compared to that of Bitcoin’s Smart Contracter believes that DOGE/BTC when looked at three-day term, in 2022 DOGE has formed an inverse head and shoulder pattern.
zoomed out doge/btc chart.
this thing is literally putting in a god tier low and no one cares
— Bluntz (@SmartContracter) February 7, 2023
At the time of publication, Dogecoin is selling at $0.086 after a fall of 4.62% over the last 24hrs.

Mask Network (MASK)

Next, the analyst talks about utility tokens like Mask Network (MASK) and claims that the altcoin is all set to hit its next bull run. Smart Contracter is one of the analysts who use Elliott Wave theory in his analysis. In terms of MASK, he is confident that the currency will soon surge 50% from its current trade levels.
ready for the next leg up on $MASK
— Bluntz (@SmartContracter) February 8, 2023
Currently, Mask Network has dropped 11.86% over the last 24hrs and is now trading at $3.70

Curve DAO (CRV) Price

The third currency that has gained the analyst’s attention is Curve DAO (CRV). As per him, CRV is on the verge of creating a re-accumulation pattern against dollar and Bitcoin. This suggests that CRV is up for some positive ride.
nice contraction on $CRV 4h on usd pair and btc pair.
i do love a good reaccumulation triangle
— Bluntz (@SmartContracter) February 8, 2023
Right now, CRV is valued at $1 after a pull back of 11.15% over the last 24hrs.

The Graph (GRT) Price

The last currency that the analyst discusses is The Graph (GRT) which is a blockchain indexing protocol. Smart Contracter asserts that GRT has completed its corrective wave which means the altcoin will hop on to its next bull ride.
nice 20% dip on $GRT looking like an abc on hourly.
id be super surprised if its actually topped after a daily like we just had.
Stop placement is kinda hard tho with it basically being parabolic, still expecting higher.
— Bluntz (@SmartContracter) February 8, 2023
Graph is trading at $0.149 with a plunge of 16% in the last one day.
View full text