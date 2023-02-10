Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin, Says Marc Andreessen

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin, Says Marc Andreessen

Andrew Throuvalas - CryptoPotato
2023-02-10 06:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Marc Andreessen – founding partner of the tech-focused VC giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) – is now more bullish on Ethereum and Web 3 than he is on Bitcoin, contrary to his outlook in 2014.
During an interview with ReasonTV published on Wednesday, the venture capitalist discussed the future of crypto adoption and regulation, alongside the role of Bitcoin as money.

Crypto, Not Bitcoin

According to Andreessen, crypto and Web3 represent “the other half of the internet,” containing all of the functions people wanted the internet to have until now. This includes the ability to do business across the world on a financial layer of trust, in the form of blockchain technology.
Using that layer of trust, a host of financial assets can be represented: money, claims of ownership, house titles, car titles, assurance contracts, loans, internet art, and more.
"You can build on top of the untrusted internet all of the capabilities you would need to have a full economy,” Andreessen explained. “That’s a giant idea – the potential there is extraordinarily high."
Such ideas aren’t entirely new, coming from the entrepreneur. In a Washington Post article published in 2014, he predicted a new generation of the internet with wide-ranging applications forming on a platform of “distributed trust.” At the time, he thought that specific platform would be Bitcoin – but now believes the premiere network has “stalled out” and “stopped evolving.”
“If I wrote that thing today, I would either say its Ethereum instead of Bitcoin, or I would just say crypto or Web3 instead of Bitcoin,” he said.
While Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum currently has the most active fee marketplace, stemming from its active DeFi and NFT economy. It also has more active developers than Bitcoin, which BitMEX Research credits to its more flexible programming language and welcoming culture for use cases besides just money.
In a16z’s 2022 State of Crypto Report, the firm outlined how certain web 3 platforms do a beet job of rewarding their creators that legacy web 2 giants like Facebook. Notably, the document contained no mention of the word “Bitcoin.”
Though unimpressed by Bitcoin’s number of features, Andreessen believes Bitcoin can help increase economic freedom throughout the world as a form of money. Unlike some critics, he acknowledges that money can take various forms, so long as it’s a tool used for trade.
Banning Bitcoin, he added, is likely impossible. “The source code for it is available for free,” he said. “For a government to ban Bitcoin, they’re literally putting themselves in a position where they’re banning math.”

Critics of A16z

In late 2021, Twitter co-founder and Bitcoin believer Jack Dorsey made an enemy of Andreessen, who blocked Dorsey on Twitter after being criticized for secretly owning the Web3 ecosystem. Dorsey has even mocked Web3 and its related VCs by launching his own decentralized identity application on Bitcoin, called “Web 5.”
A16z is one of the largest venture capital firms in crypto, pouring billions into token purchases – like Solana – and other forms of Web3 tech. Earlier this week, the crypto community expressed concern after the VC giant – which owns 4% of Uniswap’s governance token, UNI – exerted its power to singlehandedly stonewall a new governance proposal.
The post Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin, says Marc Andreessen appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text