Doritos Becomes First Brand to Recreate Super Bowl Commercial in the Metaverse

Insha Zia - DailyCoin
2023-02-10 09:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Doritos has announced that it is recreating its iconic Super Bowl commercial in the Decentraland metaverse.
  • The tortilla chips brand will allow fans to produce and record their beats in the Doritos Triangle Studio inside Decentraland.
Doritos will be the first brand to recreate its Super Bowl commercial in the metaverse. The latest commercial takes a spin on Doritos’ new campaign, “Try Another Angle.” The campaign spotlights hit-rapper Jack Harlow, joined by music icons Missy Elliot and Elton John, finding originality for a new track with triangle-shaped instruments.
#DoritosTriangleStudios in @Decentraland is NOW OPEN Meet us in the metaverse for 3 days of giveaways with over $25,000 in prizes, including custom gaming PCs and digital collectibles from @RTFKT & @MeebitsNFTs See you there: https://t.co/dE5V7aRne8 pic.twitter.com/c9rD92LodR
— Doritos (@Doritos) February 8, 2023

The Metaverse Is The New Angle

Rapper Jack Harlow shared in a press release,
"Doritos' mission to try another angle really resonates with me, whether it be pursuing a new artistic challenge like acting or working on a new sound with my own music. Missy Elliott and Elton John are two people who have inspired me for years, so it was an honor to work with them on another timeless Super Bowl ad."
Doritos’ Super Bowl commercial, dubbed “Jack’s New Angle,” will be on display at the Doritos Triangle Studios in Decentraland. The iconic chips brand will allow fans to produce and record their triangle-inspired beats and compete for prizes.
Each fan can submit their beat to win one of Doritos’ awesome prizes, including digital collectibles from CloneX and Meebits valued at over $20,000. Moreover, participants will also interact with the “triangle mania” wearable, play mini-games, “snack” on Doritos Sweet and Tangy BBQ, and meet other fans.
Brett O’Brien, Chief Marketing Officer at Frito-Lay North America, shared,
"For more than two decades, Doritos has continuously delivered bigger and bolder Super Bowl commercials. Music continues to play a central role in our campaigns, as Doritos teams up with the hottest musical artists to deliver something unexpected for fans. We've continued that legacy with a trio of iconic talent to inspire fans to break out of the norm and try another angle through this commercial and a first-of-its-kind digital experience."

On the Flipside

  • The Super Bowl has banned all crypto commercials from this year’s advertisement, a decision made in light of FTX’s collapse.
  • The NFL recently partnered with the Web3 fantasy league game Sorare to offer licensed player NFTs.
  • A 30-second Super Bowl costs approximately $7 million. Some commercials may cost more.
  • Last year, crypto firms spent roughly $54 million for 30-second Super Bowl commercials.

Why You Should Care

While Doritos’ latest commercial doesn’t mention the metaverse or web3 anywhere, it’s a big step for the space. Doritos promoting its brand in the metaverse to connect with fans legitimizes the space and could entice a portion of the 100 million average Super Bowl viewership to adopt Web3.
Catch up on how the Super Bowl offered free NFTs to attendees last year:
The NFL is Giving Free NFTs to Super Bowl Attendees
View full text