Beijing Football Club Launches NFTs Right Before the Virtual Stadium Launch

Jerry Christopher - CryptoPotato
2023-02-09 16:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
SNEAK PEEK
  • On Sunday, GLEO was unveiled by Beijing Guoan Football Club, a Chinese Super League (CSL) soccer team.
  • The former CSL champions began the 10-day lottery for 10,000 free NFTs over the weekend.
  • As a result of the NFT buzz, numerous outstanding football and soccer NFT projects were created.
Beijing Guoan Football Club, a Chinese Super League (CSL) team that plays professional soccer, unveiled GLEO on Sunday. This is a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) that can be used as avatars in the team’s virtual stadium, which will be operational by the end of the year.
The 10-day lottery for 10,000 free NFTs was started by the former CSL champions over the weekend. The football team announced on its official WeChat account on Tuesday that it would continue to produce additional NFTs, also known as “digital collectibles,” in the future.
The NFTs were released on China Mobile’s Shucangbao, a platform for digital collectibles on the Zhong Yi Chain blockchain of the state-owned telecom giant. The Blockchain-based Service Network, a blockchain infrastructure supported by the government, was founded with China Mobile as a founding member.
To improve interactions with their fans, some of the finest football teams in the world, notably FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, have introduced memorabilia and fan tokens. Barcelona’s first NFT was sold at a Sotheby’s auction in July for $693,000.
Numerous remarkable football and soccer NFT projects were produced as a result of the NFT buzz. Let’s look at some of the most well-known projects out there.
Football or soccer fans must be anticipating the forthcoming season of their favorite team. Fans are now interested in collecting and purchasing NFTs linked to their favorite players and clubs in addition to watching the games.
By buying or collecting digital video moments, collectibles, and fans’ tokens, fans can get NFTs. Additionally, several cryptocurrency games also give their players in-game NFT rewards.
With NBA Top Shot, a compilation of NFTs including basketball video highlights from the National Basketball Association, ranking sixth in all-time sales, it is clear that blockchain interest in sports goes beyond football.
Even though several Chinese companies have begun offering NFT and metaverse-related goods, the nation’s market regulator on Tuesday issued a warning about unauthorized fundraising efforts for blockchain-based ideas.
The post Beijing Football Club launches NFTs right before the virtual stadium launch appeared first on Today NFT News.
