German DekaBank Plans to Launch Tokenization Platform By 2024

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

German DekaBank Plans to Launch Tokenization Platform By 2024

Cointelegraph By Helen Partz
2023-02-09 16:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
105-year-old German bank DekaBank is planning to launch a blockchain-based tokenization platform in collaboration with the digital asset firm Metaco.
DekaBank targets the release of its blockchain platform sometime in 2024, while the infrastructure is expected to be ready in 2023, DekaBank’s digital asset custody executive Andreas Sack told Cointelegraph.
“The tokenization platform infrastructure will be ready in the foreseeable future, and that will launch the first minimum viable product in our crypto custody solution,” Sack stated. He added that the first test transactions of the tokenization platform are likely to take place this year.
DekaBank’s upcoming blockchain platform is developed in collaboration with the digital asset management system Metaco Harmonize. The bank officially announced a partnership with Metaco on Jan. 31, planning to deploy Harmonize as the core platform for an “institutional digital asset offering.”
According to Sack, the upcoming offering will involve tokenizing assets like bonds, stocks and funds in order to enable a new token economy. “Metaco is the key to this economy because it is our key management solution for tokenized assets on different blockchains,” he said.
The exec noted that plenty of blockchains are used for tokenization, including the Ethereum and Polygon networks. “It is not yet clear if there is one blockchain that will become the standard,” he added.
Sack emphasized that DekaBank is not planning to offer trading of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) as part of its partnership with Metaco. That is because DekaBank is focused on regulated products, according to the German Electronic Securities Act, he said, adding:
“Cryptocurrencies are tradable around the world, more regulated in some parts of the world, and less to not regulated in other parts of the world. The implications that can arise due to these disparities are potentially very large and can carry very high risks.”
The new details about DekaBank’s upcoming digital asset platform come amid some major local banks moving into the cryptocurrency industry. DWS Group, the asset management arm of Deutsche Bank — one of the world’s leading financial service providers — is reportedly seeking to invest in two German crypto companies, including Deutsche Digital Assets and Tradias.
According to some rankings, Germany became the most favorable crypto economy in the world in 2022, based on factors like a favorable crypto outlook, clear crypto tax rules and transparent regulatory communications. German financial authority BaFin has issued multiple licenses to crypto exchanges, including firms like Coinbase and Bitpanda.
View full text