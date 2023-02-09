Binance Market Update (2023-02-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -2.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,350 and $23,216 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,690, down by -2.23%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GFT , CHESS , and ASTR , up by 83%, 37%, and 32%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: