Binance Market Update (2023-02-09)
Binance
2023-02-09 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -2.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,350 and $23,216 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,690, down by -2.23%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GFT, CHESS, and ASTR, up by 83%, 37%, and 32%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- BNX to undergo 1:100 split to give major boost of investor confidence for BinaryX games and products
- UK Central Bank: Private Stablecoins and the Digital Pound May Coexist
- Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Are Still Selling At Loss: Glassnode
- Turkish Nonprofits Raise Millions of Dollars in Crypto for Earthquake Response
Market movers:
- ETH: $1630.75 (-2.55%)
- BNB: $321.5 (-2.84%)
- XRP: $0.3934 (-1.77%)
- ADA: $0.3866 (-2.77%)
- DOGE: $0.08797 (-4.16%)
- MATIC: $1.3146 (+2.57%)
- SOL: $22.75 (-3.85%)
- DOT: $6.827 (-0.71%)
- SHIB: $0.00001332 (-5.73%)
- LTC: $96.25 (-4.87%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- GFT/BUSD (+83%)
- CHESS/BUSD (+37%)
- ASTR/BUSD (+32%)
