Ether Liquid Staking Tokens Jump on Rumors of SEC Ban for Staking Providers

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ether Liquid Staking Tokens Jump on Rumors of SEC Ban for Staking Providers

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2023-02-09 06:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Liquid staking tokens jumped overnight as investors bet on growth in decentralized staking products amid rumors of their centralized counterparts facing a possible ban in the U.S.
The liquid staking sector jumped 5.4% on average, CoinGecko data shows, while the broader crypto market capitalization slid 3.4%.
Tokens of market leader Lido jumped by 9% before retreating on Thursday. Rocket Pool’s RPL and Stader’s SD tokens rose 10% in the past 24 hours.
Liquid staking refers to the exchange of staked ether for tokenized versions of ether that can be used in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Uses range from using these tokens as collateral for loans or margin trading to earning yield.
As CoinDesk reported Thursday, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted he heard rumors that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging in cryptocurrency staking.
The value of staked assets was about $42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, with annualized staking rewards of $3 billion, according to a report from Staked, a non-custodial staking service provider. That figure was not limited to just retail investors.
Prominent traders on Crypto Twitter hypothesized the flow of these funds into DeFi alternatives such as Lido and Stader, which may explain the immediate price bump for related tokens.
A ban on centralized staking providers in the US would be a boon for Lido. Coinbase sits at 11.5% vs Lido's 25%. We can assume nearly all cbETH is from US customers. Lido will receive the vast majority of unlocked cbETH. $LDO https://t.co/VmyamW8thL pic.twitter.com/OTWtMlAT1L
— housefire (@chipflare) February 8, 2023
The rumors come ahead of next month’s highly anticipated Shanghai upgrade on Ethereum, which will allow investors to withdraw their ether staked on the Ethereum blockchain – as staked ether cannot be withdrawn or freely traded currently.
View full text