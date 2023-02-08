Brave Collaborates With Solana to Add Support for DApps on Mobile

As the adoption of cryptocurrencies such as Solana continues to expand, it has become the service provider’s responsibility to make the usage of crypto as seamless and efficient as possible. In the latest news, Brave and Solana have joined hands to push the adoption of crypto while making usage efficient.

Brave announced via a Twitter thread on Feb 7, disclosing that the browser has now added support for SOL dApss following its partnership with the network. Brave will enable a wallet whereby sending, receiving, storing, and purchasing SOL-based tokens can be possible on the browser.

Brave’s New Update To Boost Crypto Adoption

The aim behind the collaboration of enabling dApp support seems to be more of a push for adoption than an update. CEO and co-founder of Brave, Branden Eich said, “with the addition of Solana dApp support on mobile, we are expanding that reach to another key group seeking fast and friendly ways to use their crypto on the go.”

Head of partnerships at Solana Foundation, Amelia Daly made a statement saying, “user experience can be very fragmented in crypto. The Brave dApp integration is important because it allows for seamless browser-based connections to your favorite Solana programs, and it is optimized for mobile.”

Brave is a full-featured mobile browser that can explore and connect to DApps. The new dApp-supported feature is suggested to further affirm its spot in the web3 ecosystem.

Solana Becomes More Attractive

While the network has always aimed for adoption, both the network and native token SOL has so far become attractive to large investors. According to the latest reports, whales are currently active on Solana as millions of SOL tokens has being seen on the move.

WhaleAlerts, an on-chain transaction monitoring platform, recently reported a transfer of 7,981,517 SOL worth $184,488,088 across unknown wallets.

So far, Solana has demonstrated a level of maturity after bouncing back from the FTX saga experienced late last year. Since the beginning of the year, Solana has recorded bullish trends spiking nearly 70% in the past 30 days.

Notably, SOL has climbed multiple higher highs to get to its current market price, however, it is still 90% down when compared to its all-time high of $259 seen in November 2021. Meanwhile, at the time of writing, SOL is up 2% since the Brave update announcement.

SOL currently trades at a price of $23.72 after consolidating since the beginning of the week. SOL still ranks 12th on the list of largest crypto by market capitalization, with a 24-hour trading volume of $699 million.