Brave Collaborates With Solana to Add Support for DApps on Mobile

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Brave Collaborates With Solana to Add Support for DApps on Mobile

Samuel Edyme - Bitcoinist
2023-02-08 15:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

As the adoption of cryptocurrencies such as Solana continues to expand, it has become the service provider’s responsibility to make the usage of crypto as seamless and efficient as possible. In the latest news, Brave and Solana have joined hands to push the adoption of crypto while making usage efficient. 

Brave announced via a Twitter thread on Feb 7, disclosing that the browser has now added support for SOL dApss following its partnership with the network. Brave will enable a wallet whereby sending, receiving, storing, and purchasing SOL-based tokens can be possible on the browser. 

Brave’s New Update To Boost Crypto Adoption

The aim behind the collaboration of enabling dApp support seems to be more of a push for adoption than an update. CEO and co-founder of Brave, Branden Eich said, “with the addition of Solana dApp support on mobile, we are expanding that reach to another key group seeking fast and friendly ways to use their crypto on the go.”

Head of partnerships at Solana Foundation, Amelia Daly made a statement saying, “user experience can be very fragmented in crypto. The Brave dApp integration is important because it allows for seamless browser-based connections to your favorite Solana programs, and it is optimized for mobile.”

Brave is a full-featured mobile browser that can explore and connect to DApps. The new dApp-supported feature is suggested to further affirm its spot in the web3 ecosystem. 

Solana Becomes More Attractive

While the network has always aimed for adoption, both the network and native token SOL has so far become attractive to large investors. According to the latest reports, whales are currently active on Solana as millions of SOL tokens has being seen on the move.

WhaleAlerts, an on-chain transaction monitoring platform, recently reported a transfer of 7,981,517 SOL worth $184,488,088 across unknown wallets. 

So far, Solana has demonstrated a level of maturity after bouncing back from the FTX saga experienced late last year. Since the beginning of the year, Solana has recorded bullish trends spiking nearly 70% in the past 30 days. 

Notably, SOL has climbed multiple higher highs to get to its current market price, however, it is still 90% down when compared to its all-time high of $259 seen in November 2021. Meanwhile, at the time of writing, SOL is up 2% since the Brave update announcement.

SOL currently trades at a price of $23.72 after consolidating since the beginning of the week. SOL still ranks 12th on the list of largest crypto by market capitalization, with a 24-hour trading volume of $699 million.

View full text