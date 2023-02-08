BIS to Launch Stablecoin Monitoring Project Amid CBDC Development

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BIS to Launch Stablecoin Monitoring Project Amid CBDC Development

Eli Dambell - Bitcoinist
2023-02-08 17:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Bank of International Settlement (BIS) has decided to expand its tentacles beyond the walls of central banks’ oversight and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) development.
The Swizz-based Bank of Central Banks announced that it would launch a new project to monitor stablecoins in addition to its ongoing Central Bank Digital Currency research.
The BIS also noted that it would heighten its focus on Central Bank Digital Currencies in 2023 to bolster global payment systems and included Project Pyxtrial in its 2023 work schedule.
Project Pyxtrial is a new experiment that the London branch of the BIS Innovation Hub would launch to monitor stablecoins.

BIS To Explore Tools To Facilitate Stablecoin Regulatory Framework Development

This new development comes amid the increasing global concern to increase stablecoins oversight and mitigate potential risks associated with stablecoins.
According to the BIS, Pyxtrial will create a platform to monitor stablecoins balance sheets. It also noted that most central banks lack the tools to monitor stablecoins systemically and avoid asset-liability mismatches. The project would also explore and assess various technological tools that could help regulators and supervisors to develop policy frameworks based on their in-built data.
The BIS’s stablecoin monitoring program is part of the global movement to provide clear and extensive regulatory oversight for stablecoins. Meanwhile, Hong Kong recently banned algorithmic stablecoins due to associated risks which became apparent after the collapse of Terra algorithm stablecoins.
The bank aims to shape the future of financial regulation and supervision by ensuring a safe and secure financial sector.

BIS To Increase Focus On Improving Payment Sytems Using CBDC Case Study

As for CBDC-related projects, the BIS noted that it would increase its focus on retail CBDCs. Among the retail CBDCs mentioned by the BIS is the two-phased system called Aurum, which the bank piloted in Hong Kong in July 2022.
The bank stated that CBDCs and payment systems improvements took 15 slots out of the 26 active projects it has been running over the past couple of years. It also outlined the increased awareness of Central Bank Digital Currencies in central banks as its driving factor. According to the report, improving the payment systems is part of the BIS’s approach to promoting a safe and secure financial ecosystem.
The interests and priorities of central banks and the cross-border payment improvement program launched by the G20 countries emphasize the need to heighten its focus on CBDCs, the BIS highlighted. The bank also intends to conduct a retail Central Bank Digital Currency distribution pilot through an open API ecosystem in a joint experiment with the Bank of England (BOE).
Plans for the CBDC project have already been put in place by the BIS. In September 2022, it conducted a pilot for Multiple CBDC Bridges called mBridge. Participants of this pilot include the central banks of Thailand, China, Hong Kong, and the UAE and 20 commercial banks from these countries.
Many countries have been moving forward with their CBDC projects. According to Atlantic Council’s CBDC tracker, eleven (11) countries, including Nigeria, have fully launched a CDBC.
The CBDC tracker also indicated that 17 countries, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia, are in the pilot phase of their CBDC development.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
View full text