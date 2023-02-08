Cardano Launches EVM-Compatible Sidechain Public Testnet

Input Output Global (IOG), the organization behind the Cardano blockchain, has launched the public testnet of its proof-of-concept Ethereum virtual machine (EVM)-compatible sidechain.

The launch follows an announcement last month about the release of a new toolkit for developers to deploy custom sidechains on the Cardano network.

A Proof-of-Concept EVM Sidechain

According to an official tweet from IOG, the testnet will be available for a short period and regularly adjusted during its pilot phase.

Users can test token transfers between test environments, connect their wallets, and deploy smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Developers and stake pool operators (SPOs) are encouraged to participate and experiment on the platform.

“This proof of concept testnet is ephemeral and will be regularly respun during its pilot phase. Ultimately, it is intended to be a community resource and we encourage developers and SPOs to get involved and collaborate,” IOG said.

As reported by CryptoPotato, the previously-released toolkit would allow sidechains to have their consensus algorithms and features. They would be connected to Cardano’s root chain through a bridge that facilities cross-chain transfers. Also, block finality would be ensured through mainchain consensus mechanisms.

For now, the smart contracts to be deployed can only be written in Solidity. IOG intends to explore other technical variations for wider adoption with other networks. The toolkit is designed to empower developers, so it would give them the freedom to build in their native languages.

Through the testnet, IOG plans to explore extending Cardano to several communities while ensuring that the network’s security features remain in place. The organization intends to work with the Cardano community to gather feedback and improve the solution.

Cardano Waxes Stronger

Over time, Cardano has proven to be an innovative platform in the blockchain industry. Since its launch, the network has been focused on building and launching novel concepts relevant to the growth and adoption of crypto.

CryptoPotato reported last month that Cardano, alongside Ethereum, emerged as the blockchain with the most active developers in 2022. Cardano alone had an average of 151 daily developers throughout last year.

