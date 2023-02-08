Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps By 10,000% As Network Hits New Milestone

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps By 10,000% As Network Hits New Milestone

Jake Simmons - Bitcoinist
2023-02-08 12:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged by 22% in the last seven days, outperforming the majority of the crypto market. And the positive news doesn’t stop before Shibarium is rumored to be scheduled to hit the market next week, February 14, Valentine’s Day.
The Shiba Inu Burn Tracker recorded a 10,129% increase in SHIB destroyed in the last 24 hours. More than 20.97 million SHIB were burned in five transactions in the last 24 hours, with 19.40 million coming from a single transaction accounting for the majority of the burn.
Since the previous day’s burn rate was very low at only 205,000 SHIB in two transactions, this represents a 10,129% increase in the last 24 hours. The reason for the supposedly gigantic increase is therefore rather unexciting, especially when one considers that there have been repeated days in recent months on which more than 20 million SHIB were burned.
Already on Monday, 22.3 million SHIB were destroyed forever in three transactions. On January 24, the Shiba burn reached its year-to-date high of more than 110 million SHIB in one day.
Nevertheless, the sender of yesterday’s large transaction is intriguing. The significant burn was conducted by Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com. Data from Etherscan.io shows that the Crypto.com 2 wallet was responsible for the massive transaction that transferred the 19.40 million SHIB to the “dead” wallet.
As Bitcoinist reported, the speed of SHIB needs to be massively increased so that it doesn’t take forever to make significant progress. Otherwise, according to one estimate, it would take about 1,157,174 years for the total supply to be reduced to 100 billion tokens if the meme coin burns only 1 million tokens per day.

Shiba Inu Network Reaches A New Milestone

In other positive news, the entire Shiba Inu network has reached a major milestone. The total number of unique addresses containing assets in the network has increased to over 1.3 million. Over 25,000 new addresses have been added since the beginning of the year.
Already since the end of November, Shiba Inu has seen a steady increase in new addresses with assets greater than 0 SHIB. As of November 29, there were 1.249 million addresses. So the network has seen more than 50,000 new addresses in the last two months.
The hype also comes at a time when the network is seeing an elevated activity from large investors aka whales. As Bitcoinist reported, the network recorded the most whale transactions (over $100,000) since January 17. These movements are usually accompanied by a larger movement in price.
As of press time, the Shiba Inu price stood at $0.00001409, seeing a consolidation after the rapid rise in recent days.
View full text