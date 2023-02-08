BUSD Pools Now Available on Osmosis and Axelar

Binance today announced that BUSD pools are now available on Osmosis and Axelar. With the latest collaborations, users can now bridge BUSD from Ethereum to Cosmosverse and explore the Cosmos ecosystem with Ethereum-based BUSD more safely and efficiently.

This new Osmosis 3pool offers incentives for liquidity providers. Users can provide liquidity for the swaps and LP. To check how to transfer BUSD from Ethereum into Cosmos to swap and LP on Osmosis, watch the video tutorial for more details.