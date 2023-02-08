copy link
BUSD Pools Now Available on Osmosis and Axelar
Binance News Team
2023-02-08 09:36
Binance today announced that BUSD pools are now available on Osmosis and Axelar. With the latest collaborations, users can now bridge BUSD from Ethereum to Cosmosverse and explore the Cosmos ecosystem with Ethereum-based BUSD more safely and efficiently.
This new Osmosis 3pool offers incentives for liquidity providers. Users can provide liquidity for the swaps and LP. To check how to transfer BUSD from Ethereum into Cosmos to swap and LP on Osmosis, watch the video tutorial for more details.
