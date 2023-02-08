Binance Market Update (2023-02-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 1.52% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,772 and $23,453 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,208, up by 1.22%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include GFT , BLZ , and CHR , up by 183%, 30%, and 29%, respectively.

Market movers: