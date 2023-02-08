Riot Mined an All-Time High of 740 BTC in January

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Riot Mined an All-Time High of 740 BTC in January

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2023-02-08 03:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The US-based cryptocurrency miner Riot Blockchain produced 740 BTC last month, a 62% increase compared to January 2022 and a new monthly all-time high for the company.
The positive start of the year contrasts the disappointing production levels and shrinking revenue towards the end of 2022.

Hitting an ATH

Despite experiencing issues with its mining fleet, Riot produced a record amount of bitcoin in January – 740 BTC. CEO Jason Les revealed that the recent winter storms in Texas damaged the Rockdale Facility, reducing the hash rate capacity.
“Repairs have been ongoing in both buildings, and we have successfully brought Building F back online, representing 0.6 EH/s of impacted hash rate capacity. We are thankful for our team’s progress, despite difficult weather conditions, and are evaluating several options to bring online the approximately 1.9 EH/s of hash rate capacity still affected in Building G,” he assured.
The extreme weather conditions will probably hinder Riot’s goal of reaching 12.5 EH/s in total hash rate capacity in Q1, 2023.
Riot used bitcoin’s price surge during the past few weeks as an opportunity to sell 700 BTC for around $13.7 million. As of the end of January, it held 6,978 BTC, equalling over $160 million (calculated at current prices).
Its total fleet consists of 82,656 miners, with a hash rate capacity of 9.3 EH/s. Over 17,000 machines are currently switched off as a result of the blizzard.
In addition to the positive results, Riot announced it is expanding its team with new members. This contrasts with the ongoing dismissal spree reigning in the sector.
Major industry players, including Coinbase, Bybit, Kraken, and Gemini, laid off a chunk of their employees. Riot’s rival – Core Scientific – also reduced its headcount, but that was not enough to prevent the filing for bankruptcy protection a few days before Christmas.

The Bear Market and the Heat Wave in 2022

Riot’s downfall last year started in July when it mined only 318 BTC, 28% less than the previous month. The main factor for the setback was the extremely hot weather in Texas, with temperatures surging above 40 degrees (Celsius).
Riot and many other miners temporarily halted activities to prevent severe problems for the local power grid and a potential blackout.
The rising electricity costs and the cryptocurrency market crash in Q3 2022 prompted further issues for the firm. It posted a quarterly net loss of over $36 million, while the generated revenue was $46.3 million, 28% less than the previously estimated $54.2 million.
The post Riot Mined an All-Time High of 740 BTC in January appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text