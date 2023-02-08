Designer Sean Wotherspoon Launches First Digital Wearables Collection on MNTGE

Los Angeles-based sneaker designer and collector Sean Wotherspoon has released his first collection of digital wearables through his new virtual goods community MNTGE.

The 3,100-piece collection draws inspiration from vintage pieces in Wotherspoon's personal archive and will "blend inspiration from future and past worlds."

My MNTGE collection goes live TOMORROW FEBRUARY 7 @ 1PM PST 🌀 I’m so hyped to see how you all utilize the inks I created on your OG garments, as well as seeing everyone rocking real life vintage in the metaverse eventually! @mntge_io - sean_wotherspoon

The project will be released to holders of the Day One non-fungible token (NFT) mint passes, which launched in December 2022. The collection has done 773 ETH (roughly $1.1 million) in sales to date and currently has a floor price of 0.45 ETH (about $735).

Day One holders can mint digital trunks that contain two unique NFTs: one digital 3D version of a garment and a second 3D "ink bottle." There are four digital vintage wearable designs in total and three ink bottles designed by Wotherspoon, which will allow holders to customize their wearables. There are also rarity tiers embedded into the project and a future possibility to choose whether to keep the NFTs as is or combining them to create a new, rarer NFT.

MNTGE plans to open a physical MNTGE Market within the next year featuring vintage clothing curated by Wotherspoon, who founded vintage clothing chain Round Two and has collaborated with major sneaker brands like Nike, Asics and Adidas. MNTGE pass holders will be the first to gain access to the shop.

Wotherspoon follows other Web2 designers and brands that are slowly bringing their designs into Web3. Major brands, like Nike, Dolce & Gabbana, Tiffany, Gucci and Adidas have released digital designs for use in the metaverse and beyond, while designer Rebecca Minkoff has released several NFT collections nodding to her signature handbags.