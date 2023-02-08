Designer Sean Wotherspoon Launches First Digital Wearables Collection on MNTGE

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Designer Sean Wotherspoon Launches First Digital Wearables Collection on MNTGE

Rosie Perper - CoinDesk
2023-02-08 04:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Los Angeles-based sneaker designer and collector Sean Wotherspoon has released his first collection of digital wearables through his new virtual goods community MNTGE.
The 3,100-piece collection draws inspiration from vintage pieces in Wotherspoon's personal archive and will "blend inspiration from future and past worlds."
My MNTGE collection goes live TOMORROW FEBRUARY 7 @ 1PM PST 🌀 I’m so hyped to see how you all utilize the inks I created on your OG garments, as well as seeing everyone rocking real life vintage in the metaverse eventually! @mntge_io
- sean_wotherspoon
The project will be released to holders of the Day One non-fungible token (NFT) mint passes, which launched in December 2022. The collection has done 773 ETH (roughly $1.1 million) in sales to date and currently has a floor price of 0.45 ETH (about $735).
Day One holders can mint digital trunks that contain two unique NFTs: one digital 3D version of a garment and a second 3D "ink bottle." There are four digital vintage wearable designs in total and three ink bottles designed by Wotherspoon, which will allow holders to customize their wearables. There are also rarity tiers embedded into the project and a future possibility to choose whether to keep the NFTs as is or combining them to create a new, rarer NFT.
MNTGE plans to open a physical MNTGE Market within the next year featuring vintage clothing curated by Wotherspoon, who founded vintage clothing chain Round Two and has collaborated with major sneaker brands like Nike, Asics and Adidas. MNTGE pass holders will be the first to gain access to the shop.
Wotherspoon follows other Web2 designers and brands that are slowly bringing their designs into Web3. Major brands, like Nike, Dolce & Gabbana, Tiffany, Gucci and Adidas have released digital designs for use in the metaverse and beyond, while designer Rebecca Minkoff has released several NFT collections nodding to her signature handbags.
View full text