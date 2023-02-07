Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics Look Bullish, Bitfinex Report Highlights

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics Look Bullish, Bitfinex Report Highlights

Lyllah Ledesma - CoinDesk
2023-02-07 17:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
On-chain indicators are pointing toward positive sentiment for bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
The bitcoin supply "in profit," which is the percentage of existing coins whose price at the time they last moved was lower than the current price, has increased since the start of the year, according to data from Glassnode. The indicator has increased by over 20% since early January.
“This implies that larger and longer-term investors currently hold profitable on-paper spot positions,” Bitfinex analysts wrote in a report. “This trend is healthy for the latter half of a bear market as a sustained 30-day uptrend after an extensive downtrend on this indicator has historically provided a good buy signal for the following two years,” the report added.
Although bitcoin and the wider crypto market have been trading well below the all-time highs reached in November 2021, the crypto market has witnessed a positive upward trend over the past three months with bitcoin rising 50% over the last three months.
On-chain data also suggests "HODLer" (HODLers are considered long-term holders of the cryptocurrency) conviction is high, with the Reserve Risk for bitcoin recently falling to its lowest level ever.
Reserve Risk is a cyclical oscillator that models the ratio between the current price and the conviction of long-term investors, according to the Bitfinex report. The indicator trades at low levels when there is heavy investor accumulation and HODLing is the preferred market strategy.
“The current price is the incentive to sell and the conviction in the ratio is a series of sub-metrics that factor in the opportunity cost of not selling. Lower the ratio, higher the conviction that investors have,” the report said.
View full text