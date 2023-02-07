Turkish Nonprofits Raise Millions of Dollars in Crypto for Earthquake Response

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Turkish Nonprofits Raise Millions of Dollars in Crypto for Earthquake Response

Sage D. Young - CoinDesk
2023-02-08 10:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Non-profit organizations new to cryptocurrency are leading an effort to raise millions of dollars in crypto to aid victims of the region’s major earthquake.
Turkish singer Haluk Levent’s charity Ahbap is leading the response with roughly $2 million in crypto donations raised on the Avalanche, BSC and Ethereum blockchains in less than a day. Local exchange Paribu is also fundraising for two nonprofits assisting in the response.
On Twitter, Levent claimed the addresses had been approved by Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) in spite of the ban of crypto payments by the Central Bank in April 2021. MASAK did not immediately comment.
Ayrıca diğer adresler ERC20 Ağı Transferleri:0xe1935271D1993434A1a59fE08f24891Dc5F398CdBEP20 Ağı Transferleri:0xB67705398fEd380a1CE02e77095fed64f8aCe463Avalanche Ağı Transferleri:0x868D27c361682462536DfE361f2e20B3A6f4dDD8
— Haluk Levent (@haluklevent) February 7, 2023
The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance also pledged to airdrop $100 in BNB, Binance’s native token, to its Turkish users, a sum worth roughly $5 million.
The effort is the latest example of crypto being used to crowdfund cross-border responses. Ukraine’s government raised millions of dollars for its war effort early last year.
At press time, AVAX, Avalanche’s native token, makes up 55.56% of total donations sent to the Ahbap’s cryptocurrency addresses, worth some $1.1 million, per Nansen. The Avalanche foundation had pledged $1 million
Moreover, 42.65% of total donations come from a variety of stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency whose value is directly tied to the U.S. dollar. Crypto users have donated roughly $788,000 in USDT, USDC and BUSD.
Serdar Turan and Alp Börü contributed reporting.
View full text