Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Are Still Selling At Loss: Glassnode

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Are Still Selling At Loss: Glassnode

Hououin Kyouma - Bitcoinist
2023-02-08 10:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Data from Glassnode shows that Bitcoin long-term holders have still been selling their coins at a loss in recent days.

Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Continues To Be At Values Below 1

According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, bitcoin investors have been realizing losses for 9 months now. The relevant indicator here is the “Spent Output Profit Ratio” (SOPR), which tells us whether the average holder in the Bitcoin market is selling their coins at a profit or loss right now.
When the value of this metric is greater than 1, it means the investors as a whole are harvesting some profits through their selling currently. On the other hand, values below the threshold imply the overall market has been participating in loss realization.
Naturally, the SOPR being exactly equal to 1 suggests the investors have been just breaking even on their investment, as the total amount of profits realized are equal to losses realized at this value.
One of the two main segments in the Bitcoin market is made up of the “long-term holders” (LTHs), who are investors that have been holding onto their coins since more than 155 days ago, without having moved or sold them. The counterpart cohort is the “short-term holder” (STH) group.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin SOPR specifically for these LTHs over the last few years:
As displayed in the above graph, the Bitcoin LTH SOPR had dropped below the 1 mark following the LUNA collapse last year and has stayed there since then. This means that these investors have been selling at losses throughout the bear market.
The chart has also highlighted the trend that the metric followed during the 2018-2019 bear market. It looks like the LTH SOPR also dropped below the break-even mark back then as well.
Generally, the investors who buy during bull markets and continue to hold until a bear market sets in (thus possibly maturing into becoming LTHs) enter into large losses as bull runs naturally offer relatively high acquisition prices.
Some of these holders inevitably capitulate as prices go lower during bearish periods and their losses become deeper. It’s because of this reason that the LTH SOPR sinks below 1 in such times.
In the 2018-2019 bear market, the Bitcoin LTHs continued to sell at losses for 291 days, before a rally similar to now pulled them back into profits. So far in the current cycle, the indicator has spent 265 days in this zone, which isn’t too far from the time spent there in the last cycle.
From the chart, it’s visible that the LTH SOPR seems to have been catching some uptrend recently (although it’s still obviously below 1 right now), which suggests that the latest rally may be slowly helping them recover.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $22,900, up 1% in the last week.
View full text