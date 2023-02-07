DeFi Lender Aave to Distribute Lido Staking Rewards on Arbitrum and Optimism

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DeFi Lender Aave to Distribute Lido Staking Rewards on Arbitrum and Optimism

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2023-02-07 12:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Rewards from staking ether on Lido will now be distributed by Aave on Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Optimism following a recently-concluded community vote.
Aave relies on smart contracts to offer users with financial services such as lending and borrowing. Its recently-released version 3 (v3) product has been deployed on Ethereum and layer 2 networks Optimism and Arbitium – two separate blockchains that allow users to transact on Ethereum-based applications faster and more cheaply.
Last year, Lido said it will reward staked ether (stETH) liquidity providers on Arbitrum and Optimism with a cumulative 150,000 LDO tokens, Lido’s governance token, to attract users to the service.
These rewards will now be distributed across Aave following the vote that ended Monday. Over 99% of all governance participants voted in favor of the proposal.
Lido is a staking solution for Ethereum, Solana and other networks. It is currently the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) application with a locked value of over $8.48 billion as of Tuesday.
It allows users to stake their tokens in return for daily rewards and receive a derivative token that represents the actual staked token – which users can use on other DeFi products.
A key benefit of using Lido is that users can stake any amount of ether and get rewarded, as opposed to becoming a validator on the Ethereum which requires a minimum of 32 ether – worth over $52,000 at press time – before they get any rewards.
Ethereum staking is a way for ether investors to earn a reward by locking up their coins following the Merge event last year. Ethereum’s next major upgrade, expected to occur in March, is the “Shanghai hard fork,” which will allow participants on the network to unlock ether they had staked on the blockchain that has so far been inaccessible.
View full text