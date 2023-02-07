Bitcoin Miners Hut 8, US Bitcoin Corp. Announce Merger

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Miners Hut 8, US Bitcoin Corp. Announce Merger

Eliza Gkritsi - CoinDesk
2023-02-07 12:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The deal is a major consolidation move in the bitcoin mining industry.
Shares of Hut 8 Mining (HUT) slumped around 9% on Nasdaq after the bitcoin mining firm said it agreed to merge with U.S. Bitcoin Corp.
The two firms will become wholly owned subsidiaries of the newly formed Hut 8 Corp. Shareholders of the two will each own about 50% of the merged company, they said in a Tuesday press release. The deal will have existing shares of Toronto-based Hut 8 consolidated five-to-one in the new company, which will have access to about 825 megawatts (MW) of energy capacity.
The industry has been consolidating as last year's bear market battered miners, leading to acquisition opportunities. While some miners have been able to buy new mining rigs and sites on sale, others such as Core Scientific (CORZ) have been forced to file for bankruptcy protection.
Hut 8 will gain access to hundreds of megawatts of cheap energy through the merger, while U.S. Bitcoin Corp., known as USBTC, gains a partner with a strong balance sheet. The merger will give the new U.S.-based company access to capital and the possibility of being including in indexes in the U.S., while also diversifying the geographic distribution of mining sites across North America, the press release said.
"This transaction has given us the opportunity to leverage the significant, unencumbered bitcoin stack we have HODLed to date," said Hut 8 CEO Jaime Leverton, adding that the firm will be selling a portion of its mined bitcoin to fund operations in the interim period. The firm has been one of a few miners to continue holding on to its mined digital assets through the market downturn, amassing 9,086 BTC ($209 million) as of the end of 2022.
Hut 8 will provide secured bridge financing of as much as $6.5 million to USBTC, subject to the completion of definitive loan documentation.
USBTC operates a facility in Niagara Falls, New York, that has attracted controversy on the municipal level due to noise complaints. The firm is touting a new business model of profiting from managing mining sites. USBTC acquired a 220 MW site of bankrupt hosting firm Compute North in King Mountain, Texas, through a joint venture with a "leading energy partner."
USBTC also manages two large Compute North Facilities in Kearny, Nebraska, and Granbury, Texas, which were acquired by investment firm Generate Capital. Compute North has changed its name to Mining Project Wind Down Holdings as part of the bankruptcy process.
Hut 8 had 109 MW of mining capacity in Alberta, Canada, as of the end of 2022, said Erin Dermer, the firm's senior vice president of culture and communications.
Leverton will lead the new entity and her colleague Shenif Visram will be chief financial officer. From USBTC, Asher Genoot will be president and Michael Ho chief strategy officer. Hut 8's Bill Tai will be chairman.
While the boards of the two firms have both unanimously approved the deal, equity holders and court approval are still pending. The companies hope to close the deal by the end of the second quarter, Leverton said in a Tuesday call with investors.
UPDATE (Feb. 7, 2023 12:26 UTC): Adds leadership, financing starting in fifth paragraph.
UPDATE (Feb. 7, 15:40 UTC): Adds shares in first paragraph, consolidation detail in second paragraph, context in third and fourth paragraph, mining sites in seventh and eighth paragraphs.
View full text