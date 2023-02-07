copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-07)
Binance
2023-02-07 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 0.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,640 and $23,158 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,929, up by 0.43%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FIS, REI, and CHESS, up by 98%, 59%, and 39%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Italy Setting Up Crypto Environment That Meets EU's New Laws, Central Bank Governor Says
- Bankrupt Lender Genesis and Parent DCG Reach Initial Agreement With Main Creditors: Source
- AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Gains As Institutional Investors Bet Big on the Technology
- Global Crypto Industry Pledges Aid to Turkey Following Deadly Earthquakes
- Bitcoin Price Over $20K Creates FOMO With 620K New BTC Wallets
- BNB Chain Defies Bear Market Trend As On-Chain Activity Soars in Q4: Reveals Messari Data
- Binance Launches Free Tax Tool to Provide Tax Details For Crypto Transactions
- New Record: Half of Bitcoin Supply Hasn’t Changed Hands in 2 Years
Market movers:
- ETH: $1637.3 (+0.47%)
- BNB: $329.8 (+1.45%)
- XRP: $0.3952 (-0.55%)
- ADA: $0.3869 (-1.07%)
- DOGE: $0.09114 (-1.13%)
- MATIC: $1.224 (+2.56%)
- SOL: $23.26 (-0.13%)
- DOT: $6.667 (-0.51%)
- SHIB: $0.00001396 (-2.99%)
- LTC: $99.45 (+3.56%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FIS/BUSD (+98%)
- REI/BUSD (+59%)
- CHESS/BUSD (+39%)
