WeTransfer Enters NFT Industry Via Minima Partnership: Report

WeTransfer, a freemium model file-sharing platform, has moved towards Web3 with a recently announced partnership with Minima that would allow users to create and send NFTs from their phones.

Creativity and Privacy

According to Damian Bradfield, the Chief Creative Officer at WeTransfer, the decision to partner with Minima came due to a closely-aligned vision and target market.

“WeTransfer is thrilled to work with Minima, whose vision is aligned strongly with ours to seamlessly connect people and facilitate innovation and creativity without sacrificing privacy.”

WeTransfer, which allows large files to be downloaded without requiring you to create an account to receive the files sent, does indeed have an infrastructure that should enable relatively easy integration with the privacy afforded to blockchain users who take advantage of it.

Launching Shortly

The other half of the partnership, Minima, is a group of developers that have produced a barebones Layer-1 blockchain intended to run exclusively on mobile devices.

In order to run a node, a Minima user will only have to download the blockchain’s app and allow it to run in the background. Minima Coin, the blockchain’s proprietary token, might be the payment method of choice for NFT transactions that will be carried out due to the partnership.

According to Hugo Feiler, the CEO of Minima, the collaboration will allow his project to get a foothold in the digital art industry from the get-go, attracting NFT artists who will be able to collect royalties on digital artworks sold via Minima for as long as they wish.

“We as a partnership look forward to supporting the development and acceleration of creativity in the digital age where individuals retain ownership and control of their workThis partnership will explore the practical use of NFT technology, something which interests not only the crypto industry, but will be a test case to demonstrate the potential of wider adoption of this innovative digital tool.”

The Minima blockchain – and presumably the NFT capability developed alongside WeTransfer – will be launched later this month. The app allowing users to run their own Minima node, will be available for download in over 180 countries, joining other hosting providers like Google and AWS in enabling blockchain-based operations on cloud storage.

