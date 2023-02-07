Cryptos for February: Ethereum, Binance and Orbeon Protocol

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cryptos for February: Ethereum, Binance and Orbeon Protocol

PR Manager - Coinpedia
2023-02-07 08:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The best crypto investors are always on the lookout for the next big investment to balance their portfolios. This includes getting a bargain on classic investments like Ethereum (ETH) and Binance (BNB) while generating greater returns with presales like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). As the crypto market starts to bounce back, these three investments are being considered the best to buy in February.

Ethereum Builds Investor Confidence After 30% Price Rise

Ethereum (ETH) is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap and is seen as a stable investment compared to many alternatives. Its native token, Ether (ETH), reached an all-time high of $4,878.26 in 2021. However, its value crashed in 2022, pushing its value below $1500.
The Ethereum blockchain has been used to build hundreds of DeFi projects, including NFT projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). In fact, as of January 2023 it’s predicted that 76% of all trading volume in the NFT market uses the Ethereum blockchain.
Despite its popularity, Ethereum (ETH) has been criticized for its high fees and long transaction times, which are sometimes used to create gas wars. This is the process in which a group of investors drive up the price of an NFT collection during its initial sale to price out everyday investors.
From the start of January, the value of Ethereum (ETH) increased by 31.24%, with one ETH currently selling for $1,571.98. Due to Ethereum’s importance throughout the DeFi industry, many investors are confident its value will increase both throughout 2023 and in the future.

Binance Coin Sees Late January Price Increase

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native token of Binance, the world’s number one cryptocurrency exchange. It’s used for trading fees and initially offered holders trading discounts, though these are no longer available.
Binance Coin (BNB) is currently the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world, and one BNB token is priced at $309.30, a 26% increase from the month before. With Binance continually growing as an exchange, the value of Binance Coin (BNB) is likely to grow with it, making Binance Coin (BNB) a safe investment option for investors who want to balance their portfolios.

Orbeon Protocol Stage Five Presale Starts With A Big Win

Orbeon Protocol is a different investment option from both Ethereum (ETH) and Binance (BNB) in that it has the potential to offer significantly higher returns. Since October, the value of its native token ORBN has increased by over 1400%, rising in value from $0.004 to $0.06, and selling out during each presale stage.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) looks to disrupt the crowdfunding market with its DeFi launchpad. The Orbeon Launchpad will offer a funding alternative for startups, who can raise money from everyday investors by selling equity-backed NFTs.
Each NFT will represent shares in the startup and will be fractionalized to let investors get involved for as little as $1. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has addressed the issue of startups being risky investments by implementing a “Fill or Kill” into each NFT smart contract. This will automatically return investors money if their chosen startup doesn’t hit its funding targets.
With Orbeon Protocol entering stage five of its presale, it’s predicted to hit a new all-time high within the next few weeks. This has put ORBN tokens in high demand, with some investors predicting highs of $0.24 before the end of the presale.
Disclaimer: This is a press release post. Coinpedia does not endorse or is responsible for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.
View full text