Cryptos for February: Ethereum, Binance and Orbeon Protocol

The best crypto investors are always on the lookout for the next big investment to balance their portfolios. This includes getting a bargain on classic investments like Ethereum (ETH) and Binance (BNB) while generating greater returns with presales like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). As the crypto market starts to bounce back, these three investments are being considered the best to buy in February.

Ethereum Builds Investor Confidence After 30% Price Rise

Ethereum (ETH) is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap and is seen as a stable investment compared to many alternatives. Its native token, Ether (ETH), reached an all-time high of $4,878.26 in 2021. However, its value crashed in 2022, pushing its value below $1500.

The Ethereum blockchain has been used to build hundreds of DeFi projects, including NFT projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). In fact, as of January 2023 it’s predicted that 76% of all trading volume in the NFT market uses the Ethereum blockchain.

Despite its popularity, Ethereum (ETH) has been criticized for its high fees and long transaction times, which are sometimes used to create gas wars. This is the process in which a group of investors drive up the price of an NFT collection during its initial sale to price out everyday investors.

From the start of January, the value of Ethereum (ETH) increased by 31.24%, with one ETH currently selling for $1,571.98. Due to Ethereum’s importance throughout the DeFi industry, many investors are confident its value will increase both throughout 2023 and in the future.

Binance Coin Sees Late January Price Increase

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native token of Binance, the world’s number one cryptocurrency exchange. It’s used for trading fees and initially offered holders trading discounts, though these are no longer available.

Binance Coin (BNB) is currently the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world, and one BNB token is priced at $309.30, a 26% increase from the month before. With Binance continually growing as an exchange, the value of Binance Coin (BNB) is likely to grow with it, making Binance Coin (BNB) a safe investment option for investors who want to balance their portfolios.

Orbeon Protocol Stage Five Presale Starts With A Big Win

Orbeon Protocol is a different investment option from both Ethereum (ETH) and Binance (BNB) in that it has the potential to offer significantly higher returns. Since October, the value of its native token ORBN has increased by over 1400%, rising in value from $0.004 to $0.06, and selling out during each presale stage.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) looks to disrupt the crowdfunding market with its DeFi launchpad. The Orbeon Launchpad will offer a funding alternative for startups, who can raise money from everyday investors by selling equity-backed NFTs.

Each NFT will represent shares in the startup and will be fractionalized to let investors get involved for as little as $1. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has addressed the issue of startups being risky investments by implementing a “Fill or Kill” into each NFT smart contract. This will automatically return investors money if their chosen startup doesn’t hit its funding targets.

With Orbeon Protocol entering stage five of its presale, it’s predicted to hit a new all-time high within the next few weeks. This has put ORBN tokens in high demand, with some investors predicting highs of $0.24 before the end of the presale.