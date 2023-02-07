File Sharing Service WeTransfer Partners With Blockchain Platform Minima on Mobile NFT Solution

Digital file-sharing service WeTransfer is partnering with blockchain platform Minima to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the network, allowing users to generate NFTs directly from their phones.

Minima is a Layer 1 blockchain and peer-to-peer network optimized for mobile use. According to its website, Its ultra-lean protocol will allow users to "run a full constructing and validating node," creating what they hope to be a fully decentralized network.

The blockchain uses the Minima coin as its native currency to enable peer-to-peer transfers between users without the need for a third party. The platform is currently in its testnet phase and plans to go live in March in 180 countries.

The partnership with WeTransfer will allow users of the blockchain to "share their digital assets and efficiently collect revenue," the company said in a press release.

“This partnership will explore the practical use of NFT technology, something which interests not only the crypto industry, but will be a test case to demonstrate the potential of wider adoption of this innovative digital tool," said Minima CEO Hugo Feiler.

Several Web 2 file-sharing services have been delving deeper into blockchain technology to expand their offerings. Google introduced its cloud-based blockchain node service for Ethereum in October, while Amazon's cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is hiring staff to build out its Web 3 products.