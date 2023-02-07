Top Crypto Miner At Record Bitcoin Production, Bear Market Over?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Top Crypto Miner At Record Bitcoin Production, Bear Market Over?

Ronaldo Marquez - Bitcoinist
2023-02-07 02:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Bitcoin (BTC) mining and data center hosting company Riot has recently announced its production and operations update for January 2023. It has produced a new all-time high of 740 Bitcoin in the last month.
Can the recent reports of eased inflation and the change of tightening policies by the Federal Reserve (FED) in 2023, plus the return of capital to the crypto market, be a sign of the end of the bear market and the renaissance of the new bull cycle?

Another Sign Of Recovery For Bitcoin

After the reeling collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and the crypto winter, Riot faced intense headwinds. The mining difficulty rose against Bitcoin prices, which fell almost 64% in 2022.
With the new year and the favorable conditions of the global economy, companies like Riot have increased their mining production considerably following the Bitcoin price action.
Riot has been able to increase its Bitcoin mining production by 62% in comparison with January 2022. Last month they produced 740 BTC, a substantial change from January 2022 of 458 BTC.
According to the Riot report, the company currently held approximately 6,978 BTC as of January 31, all produced by the company’s self-mining operations. Furthermore, Riot sold 700 BTC in January, generating net proceeds worth $13.7 million. Jason Les, CEO of Riot, said:
I am proud to announce that Riot’s track record with month-over-month increases in total Bitcoin production continued, with a new all-time high of 740 Bitcoin produced in January. Despite a reduction in our deployed fleet and hash rate capacity driven by recent damage to our Rockdale Facility, Riot has continued to deliver new record highs, mining more Bitcoin in January than in any month prior.
Riot reached a goal of 12.5 exa hashes per second (EH/s) in total hash rate capacity in Q1 of 2023. Still, due to recent damages and difficult weather conditions in Texas in late December, this is expected to be delayed by the company. Lee added:
We will provide additional updates as we obtain greater clarity on the impact of our planned deployment schedule.
After the range formed in most of 2022, Riot’s stock price has increased considerably since January 2023 despite losses in infrastructure and the delayed increase of production from the company. RIOT is currently trading on the Nasdaq for $6.70.
As the number of hashes generated and solved per second increases, so does the hash rate of the Bitcoin network. As the number of hashes increases, so does the security of the Bitcoin network. And with the recent capital flowing into the most prominent cryptocurrency on the market, as revealed by a CoinShares report, it is a sign of improvement for 2023 in Bitcoin price action and the start of a new trend.
Following a month with high volatility, Bitcoin is consolidating above its support level of $22,600. Currently trading at $23,000, Bitcoin aims at the resistance wall of $24,200 to reduce the bull trend and break new levels.
Featured image from Unsplash, charts from Trading View.
View full text