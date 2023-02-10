Walmart Groceries With Crypto Payments: When Launch in 2023?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Walmart Groceries With Crypto Payments: When Launch in 2023?

Anvesh Reddy - CoinGape
2023-02-10 03:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Walmart crypto news: Sticking to its plans of launching crypto based payments, US department stores chain Walmart appears to be silently building the technology for the same. The company’s executives had in recent times acknowledged the potential of crypto assets as mode of payments. The company has been working on making it hassle free to make payments using cryptocurrencies. In early 2022, it was reported that Walmart filed for trademark for use of crypto for payments, NFTs and many other uses.

Also Read: Revealed: Coinbase To List This New Gaming Token Next

Earlier in January 2023, Amazon said it would soon launch its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) program. Reports said the e-commerce giant was coming up with its own digital assets enterprise that would launch the NFT initiative in Spring 2023. This is besides its efforts to build blockchain-based gaming and other NFT applications.

Walmart Building Crypto Developer Team?

The retail chain company is hiring for various roles in cybersecurity and cryptography roles, which appear to be for building a blockchain project. Spread across various sites in the US, the company is currently hiring for six positions that require understanding of crypto technologies. The Walmart crypto job description distinctly mentions a requirement to “effectively communicate crypto concepts to a range of different audiences, from those familiar with the technologies to non-technical folks.”

In December 2021, Walmart filed 7 crypto related trademark applications, which included a virtual currency and NFTs, with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Also Read: US Fed Chair Jerome Powell Upcoming Speech: When & What To Expect

  • Crypto Market
  • United States
  • Walmart
  • About author
  • Disclaimer
Anvesh reports major developments around crypto adoption and trading opportunities. Having been associated with the industry since 2016, he is now a strong advocate of decentralized technologies. Anvesh is currently based in India. Follow Anvesh on Twitter at @BitcoinReddy and reach out to him at [email protected] The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.
View full text