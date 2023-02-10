Walmart Groceries With Crypto Payments: When Launch in 2023?

Walmart crypto news: Sticking to its plans of launching crypto based payments, US department stores chain Walmart appears to be silently building the technology for the same. The company’s executives had in recent times acknowledged the potential of crypto assets as mode of payments. The company has been working on making it hassle free to make payments using cryptocurrencies. In early 2022, it was reported that Walmart filed for trademark for use of crypto for payments, NFTs and many other uses.

Earlier in January 2023, Amazon said it would soon launch its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) program. Reports said the e-commerce giant was coming up with its own digital assets enterprise that would launch the NFT initiative in Spring 2023. This is besides its efforts to build blockchain-based gaming and other NFT applications.

Walmart Building Crypto Developer Team?

The retail chain company is hiring for various roles in cybersecurity and cryptography roles, which appear to be for building a blockchain project. Spread across various sites in the US, the company is currently hiring for six positions that require understanding of crypto technologies. The Walmart crypto job description distinctly mentions a requirement to “effectively communicate crypto concepts to a range of different audiences, from those familiar with the technologies to non-technical folks.”

In December 2021, Walmart filed 7 crypto related trademark applications, which included a virtual currency and NFTs, with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

