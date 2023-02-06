copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-02-06)
Binance
2023-02-06 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -1.95% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,634 and $23,382 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,888, down by -2.02%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MTL, VIDT, and HOOK, up by 23%, 21%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Price Over $20K Creates FOMO With 620K New BTC Wallets
- BNB Chain Defies Bear Market Trend As On-Chain Activity Soars in Q4: Reveals Messari Data
- Binance Launches Free Tax Tool to Provide Tax Details For Crypto Transactions
- New Record: Half of Bitcoin Supply Hasn’t Changed Hands in 2 Years
- South Korea Issues Guidelines for Regulating Security Tokens As Legislation Looms
- London Emerges As World’s Most Crypto-ready City for Business — Research
- Sam Bankman-Fried's Holding Company Files for Bankruptcy
- Murakami and Hublot Collaborate to Unveil 13 Unique NFTs and Watches
- Only Nigeria in Africa Ranks Among the Top 15 World Crypto Hubs
Market movers:
- ETH: $1635.56 (-1.62%)
- BNB: $327.9 (-1.38%)
- XRP: $0.3976 (-2.88%)
- ADA: $0.3915 (-1.93%)
- DOGE: $0.09237 (-2.87%)
- MATIC: $1.1992 (-2.80%)
- SOL: $23.34 (-3.55%)
- SHIB: $0.00001473 (-1.67%)
- DOT: $6.709 (-1.48%)
- LTC: $96.64 (-1.34%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text