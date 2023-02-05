Bank of England, UK Treasury Support ‘Digital Pound’ Project, Say UK Likely to Need CBDC

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bank of England, UK Treasury Support ‘Digital Pound’ Project, Say UK Likely to Need CBDC

Semilore Faleti - Bitcoinist
2023-02-05 10:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

The Bank of England (BoE) and UK Treasury are set to back the development of the British central bank digital currency (CBDC), popularly known as “Britcoin” or “digital pound.”  

The discourse of a British CBDC began in April 2021, when the UK Treasury, then under the leadership of current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, launched a joint task force with the BoE to evaluate the feasibility of a “digital pound” for British businesses and households.

Since then, there have been multiple discussions and reports as both financial authorities weighed the potential benefits and risks a “digital pound” could bring to the UK economy. After 21 months of research and consultations, it would appear both parties have eventually come to a decision.

UK ‘Likely’ To Need CBDC

According to a Saturday report by The Telegraph, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury) Jeremy Hunt are expected to back the introduction of the state-owned digital currency based on an expected decrease in cash use as the world evolves into a cashless, digital economy.

“On the basis of our work to date, the Bank of England and UK Treasury judge that it is likely a digital pound will be needed in the future,” said the governor and chancellor in a consultation report presented to The Telegraph by anonymous sources.

“It is too early to commit to build the infrastructure for one, but we are convinced that further preparatory work is justified,” read another statement in this consultation report. 

According to The Telegraph, the Bank of England and the UK Treasury will go public with their stance next week, rolling out a roadmap that will lead to the successful introduction of the “digital pound” to the UK economy by 2030. 

So far, following the Telegraph’s report, there have been no official comments from either the BoE or the UK Treasury.

Major Concerns Around CBDCs

As the name implies, a central bank digital currency is a digital token issued and distributed by a nation’s central bank. CBDCs are created using blockchain technology, and they share the same value and functions as a country’s fiat currency.

While many citizens and businesses are excited by the idea of a digital pound as the world embraces blockchain technology, there are still significant concerns over the implications of this financial move. 

One major fear around the emergence of a “digital pound” is the eventual phasing out of the physical currency. However, the Bank of England has continually reassured the British populace that the “digital pound” will be used alongside cash rather than as a replacement.

Another concern surrounding the use of digital currency is “state surveillance of people’s spending choice” as stated in the Lords Economic Affairs Committee report on CBDCs published on Jan 30, 2023. 

However, in the consultation report seen by The Telegraph, the BoE, and the UK Treasury, it states that CBDCs will offer users the same level of privacy as the current forms of money except in legal circumstances which may require access to an individual’s transaction history.

That said, this plausible positive news of a “digital pound” only shows the impressive growth of the blockchain industry in the last few years. However, cryptocurrency remains blockchain’s biggest application. Following a rather turbulent year in 2022, the crypto market is up again, trading with a total market cap of $1.037 trillion based on data from TradingView.

Crypto Market Cap at $1.037 Trillion | Source: TOTAL Chart on TradingView.com.

View full text