Justin Sun Says TRON Will Offer an AI-Focused Decentralized Payment Agenda for AI Systems

Umair Younas - BlockchainReporter
2023-02-05 12:24
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, has recently posted a series of tweets on his official Twitter account making a new announcement regarding a framework for decentralized payment. Sun noted in the tweets that the Tron platform will offer an agenda for decentralized payments to facilitate the AI systems OpenAI and ChatGPT.
The framework covers the smart contract system on the chain, the payment layer protocol, the underlying calling SDK, and the AI payment gateway. Using the smart contract system to store user questions and AI results on the decentralized #BitTorrent file storage system #BTFS.
— H.E. Justin Sun ₮ (@justinsuntron) February 4, 2023

Tron to Provide a Framework for Decentralized Payments, Says Justin Sun

The Tron founder mentioned that the respective agenda deals with the on-chain system of smart contracts, the protocol of the payment layer, the AI payment entry point, and the SDK. As per him, with the use of the smart contract, the questions of the consumers would be stored and the AI-based results would be provided on BTFS (the decentralized file storage forum of BitTorrent).
The protocol for the payment layer is compatible with the on-chain stable settlement of currency. Sun added that the interaction layer enables the consumers to have standard settlement as well as API in the case of AI services. As per him, BTT and TRX will be intensely engaged to offer completely decentralized storage as well as DAO governance. Justin Sun revealed that the current agenda will comprehend a system for decentralized payment.

WinkLink to Integrate AI Oracle Features

In his words, the respective system would be trustworthy, secure, and tamper-proof. In addition to this, it would be capable of AI and tamper-proof. It would assist people in developing an exclusive decentralized financial ecosystem. Apart from that, he added, WinkLink (an oracle) will incorporate AI Oracle features.
This would be focused on solving the decision-making problems required by on-chain smart contracts. According to Sun, OpenAI and ChatGPT (entities providing AI services) can offer the finest decision-making solutions in line with intelligent analysis abilities and real-world data.
