Binance Market Update (2023-02-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,208 and $23,718 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,364, down by -0.74%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIVE , AGIX , and DEGO , up by 44%, 34%, and 22%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: