copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-02-04)
Binance
2023-02-04 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,208 and $23,718 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,364, down by -0.74%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIVE, AGIX, and DEGO, up by 44%, 34%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- FTX Customers Warned of Scammers Baiting Them With Return of Assets
- Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for First Time to Monetize Recent Rally
- Bitcoin Market Sentiment Is Most Bullish in 14 Months With U.S. Jobs Report Due
- Binance Invests in South Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange GOPAX Through Its Industry Recovery Initiative
- Bitcoin Falls After 517K Jobs Added in January, Beating Expectations
- Russia's Sberbank Will Introduce DeFi Platform By May: Report
Market movers:
- ETH: $1662.29 (+0.77%)
- BNB: $329.3 (-0.06%)
- XRP: $0.4109 (+0.00%)
- ADA: $0.4007 (-0.64%)
- DOGE: $0.09423 (+2.07%)
- MATIC: $1.2268 (+2.97%)
- SOL: $24.6 (+0.33%)
- DOT: $6.898 (+1.16%)
- SHIB: $0.00001415 (+13.11%)
- LTC: $99.1 (+0.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text