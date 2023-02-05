Shiba Inu Explodes 11%, Bitcoin Stalls At $23K (Weekend Watch)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu Explodes 11%, Bitcoin Stalls At $23K (Weekend Watch)

Jordan Lyanchev - CryptoPotato
2023-02-05 12:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Bitcoin was quite volatile after the US Federal Reserve announced the latest interest rate hike, which ultimately resulted in tapping a new 5-month high. Since then, though, the asset has calmed at around $23,000.

Several altcoins have outperformed it in the past 24 hours, including Shiba Inu, which has soared by double digits.

Bitcoin Drops Back Down to $23K

Despite losing some ground at the end of January, BTC still closed it well in the green, posting its best month since October 2021 with gains of roughly 40%. February started on a calmer note, with the cryptocurrency sitting below $23,000.

All eyes were on the Federal Reserve on February 1 when it concluded its first FOMC meeting of the year, increasing the key interest rates by 25 basis points. Bitcoin didn’t react at first, unlike previous hikes, and just dipped to $22,800 later.

However, the bulls stepped up in the following hours and pushed the asset north hard, gaining over $1,500 at one point and registering its highest price tag since mid-August.

However, BTC failed to continue upwards despite another attempt to decisively overcome $24,000 and fell back down to around $23,000, where it’s currently situated as well.

Its market cap is still around $450 billion, but its dominance over the alts is down by over 1% in the past week or so to 41.6%.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

SHIB Takes the Main Stage

Most altcoins have posted more impressive gains in the past 24 hours, led by Shiba Inu. The second-largest memecoin has soared by almost 11% on a daily scale and has tapped $0.000014. Next in line is OKB, which is above $41 following a 5% surge.

Polygon’s native cryptocurrency is up by 3.5% and sits at just over $1.2. Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, Polkadot, Litecoin, and Avalanche are also slightly in the green now. Ripple is among the few exceptions from the larger caps, posting a 1% daily decline.

Nevertheless, the cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has added around $10 billion daily and is up to $1.080 trillion.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto

The post Shiba Inu Explodes 11%, Bitcoin Stalls at $23K (Weekend Watch) appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text