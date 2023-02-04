Takashi Murakami to Release Collection of 13 NFTs Linked to Physical Hublot Watches

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Takashi Murakami to Release Collection of 13 NFTs Linked to Physical Hublot Watches

Asa Sanon-Jules - CoinDesk
2023-02-04 03:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Japanese artist Takashi Murakami has teamed up with Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot to release a new collection of real-world watches linked to non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
The new collection, the fourth artistic venture between Hublot and Murakami, involves 13 unique NFTs that are inspired by Japanese video games and television shows from the 1970s. In addition, the NFTs are also modeled after the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black watch, which was launched in January 2021.
The NFTs are tied to 13 physical watches that will debut at the Watches & Wonders 2023 trade show in Geneva in April. Each digital replica is offered in a unique rainbow hue and features Murakami’s iconic smiling flower emblem.
Twelve of the thirteen timepieces will be made exclusively available to collectors who previously purchased one of the 324 Murakami and Hublot NFTs released in April 2022.
The final watch in the collection, which was unveiled at an event in New York on Thursday, is titled the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Black Ceramic Rainbow and features a spinning flower adorned with rubies, sapphires, amethysts, tsavorites and topaz.
The 12 NFTs can be resold on OpenSea until April 2024. If one collector can purchase all 12 of the NFTs, they will be eligible to purchase the coveted Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Black Ceramic Rainbow watch. If no collector manages to obtain all 12 NFTs, the watch will be sold at auction by Hublot to raise funds for charity.
Murakami has been involved with NFTs since the launch of his Murakami Flowers collection in March 2021. In November 2021, he teamed up with Nike-owned digital wearables studio RTFKT to release a special collection with their avatar NFT project CloneX. And last April, Murakami released a Cryptokicks NFT sneaker with Nike that sold for 45 ETH, or about $134,000.
View full text